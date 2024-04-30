Met Gala 2024 - our guide to the date, theme, guest list and what to expect

The Met Gala is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. Red carpet regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively, and there’s always a memorable theme. So with just days to go until the main event, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the biggest night in fashion. Who’s in, who’s out, and everything in between.

Previously known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is not only a celebration of fashion’s finest, but also a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Celebrities pair up with the best designers in the business, and the result is always some of the very best red carpet moments, so we're expecting some seriously spectacular looks.

As usual, the gala’s theme coincides with an exhibition at the Costume Institute, and this year the title is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. The exhibition features historically noteworthy fashion pieces, ranging from the 17th to the 21st century, featuring designs by Stella McCartney, Christian Dior, and Alexander McQueen.

Kate Moss at the 2022 Met Gala wearing Burberry (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Here is everything we know about this year’s Met Gala, from the recently announced theme, to the expected guest list…

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala has famously taken place on the first Monday in May since 2005, apart from in 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the A-lister event is set to take place on Monday 6th May 2024 in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

What is the Met Gala theme in 2024?

This year’s official dress code is ‘‘The Garden of Time’’, inspired by a JG Ballard book and a nod to the exhibition, which features pieces from over 400 years of fashion history. With the exhibition featuring 250 rare and delicate fashion pieces, the dress code links to the idea of garments being too fragile to wear, and the passing of time.

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala 2017 wearing Rei Kawakubo, Comme des Garcons (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Who is hosting the Met Gala in 2024?

woman&home Fashion Editor Caroline Parr suggests what we can expect to see this year, ’the Met Gala is my favourite night of the year, and I have high hopes for 2024. Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez are co-hosts, and the theme lends itself to fairytale-inspired ethereal gowns, floral motifs, and archival works of art. Look out for iconic designs by John Galliano and Alexander McQueen, and unmissable moments on those famous steps.’’

Jennifer Lopez is our biggest style icon at the moment - we're still obsessing over J-Lo's brown slingbacks - so she's our one to watch on the night.

Who is going to the Met Gala in 2024?

The guest list for the Met Gala is one of fashion’s best kept secrets, as each invite is hand-picked by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Tickets usually cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is never revealed to the public before the main event, but we do know some A-listers who will be in attendance, and those who won’t.

Previous guests at the Met Gala range from royalty - Princess Diana and Princess Beatrice, to reality show royalty Kim Kardashian and red carpet queen Blake Lively. Kim's certainly had several memorable moments with her 'mask dress' and the year she famously wore Marilyn Monroe's exact dress.

Rhianna is confirmed to be gracing the Met stairs this year, and it won't be the first or last time she pays a fitting homage to the event with her extravagant attire. Other celebrities such actress Uma Thurman, model Cara Delevingne are also said to be gracing the Met stairs. Unfortunately, the pop star Taylor Swift will not be in attendance this year.