Jennifer Lopez's coffee-coloured slingbacks are the chic (but comfy) heels we need in our spring wardrobe

You heard it here first, espresso will be the shoe colour of the summer. Jennifer Lopez was spotted in some chic dark brown slingbacks recently and we're huge fans of the rich tone as an alternative to black in spring and summer.

J-Lo recently posted a video of herself sashaying around a bathroom and hallway wearing a fitted cream dress and espresso slingbacks with a high heel. The singer simply captioned the image 'Mom’s Night Out'. Her neutral-toned outfit looks flawless - and has us making a mental note to add more chocolaty brown tones to our spring capsule wardrobe.

Espresso dressing has been subtly establishing itself as a core 2024 trend for some time. "First we had espresso make-up, and now we're extending the trend to our outiftstoo," says woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr. "Latte, mocha or cappuccino, pick a shade to suit your taste like you would your morning coffee. It's a softer alternative to black and works with most skin tones. Brown is a new neutral, so embrace it."

J-Lo's latte-inspired outfit, a blend of coffee and cream colours, gained a fair bit of attention on social media, with fans praising how great the singer looks. 'Look at you. So gorgeous have an amazing night mama,' wrote one fan on social media. While another said, 'Face, body, outfit, EVERYTHING.'

Jennifer wears the YSL Saint Laurent Graham 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps, which retail at £945. These chic heels are crafted from dark brown patent leather for a shiny finish with a square-cut toe and metal stiletto heel. In short, they're shoes that mean business.

While we'd love to add this stunning pair to our capsule wardrobes, not everyone has a J-Lo-sized budget. So we've rounded up some of the best alternatives on the high street so you can give a nod towards the sophisticated espresso dressing trend, without breaking the bank.

Shop coffee-coloured slingbacks

YSL Saint Laurent Graham Slingback Pumps £945 at Harvey Nichols These patent slingbacks are the epitome of sophistication - and we'd expect no less for always-on-point Jennifer Lopez. Jen wore the heels with a cream dress, but they can look equally as stylish along with other brown tones. asos Samber 2 slingbacks £28.99 at asos We couldn't love these slingbacks from asos more if we tried. The two tone makes them look expensive and chic despite having a much smaller price tag of £28.99. And we're not the only ones, these are selling fast, with only a few regular fit sizes available, but most sizes still up for grabs in a wide fit. Reformation Pippa Pumps in Truffle £298 at Reformation The truffle shade of Reformation's signature slingbacks is one of the brand's bestselling styles. The twisted strap provides ankle security, making these sophisticated heels the perfect shoe for day-to-night dressing.