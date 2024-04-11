Jennifer Lopez's high-waisted jeans and chunky knit outfit is one we'll be recreating for chilly April days
And we'll take the earrings and shades too
Jennifer Lopez has shared a snap of her stylish outfit for a recent night out in New York, masterfully showing us how to add glamorous finishing touches to a casual outfit.
J-Lo will forever be one of our top style icons, transitioning from red-carpet glamour to casual ensembles for days out in New York with ease.
The film star and singer shared a couple of selfies wearing a stunning cropped white knit and high-waisted jeans, topped off with huge, gold-rimmed sunglasses and embossed gold earrings – a look that very much encapsulates the current mob wife aesthetic.
The trend, which celebrates a maximalist approach to fashion with daring prints, blingy earrings, sumptuous coats (and usually a killer blowdry) is in full play here, with J-Lo's oversized shades and statement earrings teamed with a slicked-back bun, adding a new fashion edge to ever-so-classic jeans and knit combination. Topping the whole look off is a crocodile-effect handbag, the brand of which is difficult to tell, but it's no doubt one of the best designer bags money can buy.
J-Lo simply captioned the picture, 'Girls’ Night,' alongside a heart and a spider emoji, as well as tagging her home, New York, in the post.
Jen's fans shared their approval of the look on the star's Instagram post, with one commenting, 'THOSE GLASSES!!!' While another said, 'Gorgeous! Love the look.' And a third wrote, 'Gorgeous and more gorgeous.'
Eagle-eyed fans have also tracked down exactly which sunglasses J-Lo wore for the night out - the Triangle Geometric Caravan sunglasses in Shiny Gold from Bottega Veneta, which retail at £530.
But for those who don't quite have the A-List budget, we've found some in a similar style from Mango at John Lewis for just £22.99 below.
Get J-Lo's look
These geometric sunglasses are sure to make a statement this summer with a luxe gold rim and subtle engraved logo detail.
The elegant jumper with a ribbed texture and high-neck style is a great option to mimic J-Lo's style.
Make a statement with these bold embossed gold earrings from Oliver Bonas - a steal at just £16.
Finish the look with a simple gold bangle for J-Lo's opulent jewellery style. This simple gold bangle is a timeless piece to wear season after season.
This high-rise jeans are perfect for wearing on dressed down days with a relaxed fit, crafted from soft and comfy denim.
