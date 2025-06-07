I feel relaxed just looking at Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit – it's comfy-chic at its finest

It doesn’t matter if Jennifer Lopez is wearing a fancy gown on the red carpet or her best wide-leg jeans and a sweatshirt while out running errands, the star always, and I mean, always looks fantastic. The 55-year-old singer seems to nail it with every outfit choice and manages to make even the simplest of ensembles look fancy.

A perfect example of her fashion know-how is the outfit she recently shared on Instagram. JLo posted a picture of herself wearing an oversized white T-shirt with beige wide-leg trousers, and she finished the look with a pair of Nike x Commes Des Garcons Cortez Platform Trainers, a soft grey cap and her signature aviator sunglasses.

Rested on the sofa next to her was an Hermes Birkin, too. Apart from the very luxurious designer bag, Jennifer’s combination is a low-key and comfy-looking outfit, and it proves that even everyday basics really can have a high-end feel.

The star looked really comfortable in her ensemble, and it’s one of those outfits that would be perfect for travelling, a trip to the shops or just a day at home. The soft and muted colour palette feels very clean and classic, and her sporty accessories added some oomph without being too much. Want to get in her relaxed vibe, as much as I do? I have rounded up some similar buys below to recreate her look.

Shop The Look

Zara , Wide Leg Trouser with Elasticated Waistband
Zara
Wide Leg Trouser with Elasticated Waistband

Elasticated waistbands are key for serious comfort, and this stretchy pair will do the job nicely. Wear with fresh white like the celebrity, or add some oomph with a pop of red or orange on top.

Anthropologie , Short-Sleeve Oversized T-Shirt
Anthropologie
Short-Sleeve Oversized T-Shirt

Oversized T-shirts have a fresh and modern feel to them while being lovely and breathable during the hot weather. This simple shape will work just as well with barrel leg jeans and sandals.

Adidas , VL Court Bold in Black & White
Adidas
VL Court Bold in Black & White

Jennifer's particular platform trainers are no longer available, but this similar coloured pair also has a chunky sole to add some lift. They will give you some extra height while still being supportive and easy to wear all day.

Treasure & Bond grey cap cut out

Treasure & Bond
Cotton Twill Ball Cap

Sporty caps are great for a sunny day and can add a a contemporary spin to any ensemble. A soft grey hat like this one will work with every colour or print so you'll get plenty of use out of it over the coming months.

Brahmin Small Hallie Croc Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag cut out
Brahmin
Croc Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag

Don't have the budget for a Hermes bag? You can recreate the look with this quiet luxury handbag, that has a similar moc-croc finish. Use it to pep up a tailored blazer and jeans outfit or sling it over your shoulder with a boho dress.

Next , Rose Gold Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Next
Rose Gold Classic Aviator Sunglasses

When it comes to sunglasses trends, the aviator always stays strong in the style stakes. The retro-inspired frames will make an effortlessly cool finishing touch to your outfit and will manage to feel very fresh each summer.

Loose, wide-leg trousers like JLo’s are not only easy to wear, but are surprisingly flattering as the floaty shape will sit at your waist and then skim over hips for a leg-lengthening finish. Wear yours with a basic tee, or give them a slightly smarter spin with a fresh white shirt or a fine knit jumper.

Every wardrobe should include a very comfy pair of bottoms, and a soft beige pair like Jennifer’s is a wise investment – they will look chic however you wear them and will add an A-lister feel to your casual weekend plans.

Shop More Comfy Trousers

H&M, Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

A light linen blend fabric means you will feel comfortable on even the hottest of days while wearing this floaty pair of wide leg trousers.

Bella Dahl ,

Bella Dahl
Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

The stretchy waistband on this pair will fit nicely around your middle without feeling restricting. Tuck in a breton stripe top and finish with ballet pumps.

Reiss, Freya Interlock Wide Leg Joggers
Reiss
Freya Interlock Wide Leg Joggers

The thicker fabric and pleated front on this pair give them a sharper spin - wear with similar tones for a very understated and classic take on loungewear.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

