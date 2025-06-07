I feel relaxed just looking at Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit – it's comfy-chic at its finest

It doesn’t matter if Jennifer Lopez is wearing a fancy gown on the red carpet or her best wide-leg jeans and a sweatshirt while out running errands, the star always, and I mean, always looks fantastic. The 55-year-old singer seems to nail it with every outfit choice and manages to make even the simplest of ensembles look fancy.

A perfect example of her fashion know-how is the outfit she recently shared on Instagram. JLo posted a picture of herself wearing an oversized white T-shirt with beige wide-leg trousers, and she finished the look with a pair of Nike x Commes Des Garcons Cortez Platform Trainers, a soft grey cap and her signature aviator sunglasses.

Rested on the sofa next to her was an Hermes Birkin, too. Apart from the very luxurious designer bag, Jennifer’s combination is a low-key and comfy-looking outfit, and it proves that even everyday basics really can have a high-end feel.

The star looked really comfortable in her ensemble, and it’s one of those outfits that would be perfect for travelling, a trip to the shops or just a day at home. The soft and muted colour palette feels very clean and classic, and her sporty accessories added some oomph without being too much. Want to get in her relaxed vibe, as much as I do? I have rounded up some similar buys below to recreate her look.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Shop The Look

Loose, wide-leg trousers like JLo’s are not only easy to wear, but are surprisingly flattering as the floaty shape will sit at your waist and then skim over hips for a leg-lengthening finish. Wear yours with a basic tee, or give them a slightly smarter spin with a fresh white shirt or a fine knit jumper.

Every wardrobe should include a very comfy pair of bottoms, and a soft beige pair like Jennifer’s is a wise investment – they will look chic however you wear them and will add an A-lister feel to your casual weekend plans.

Shop More Comfy Trousers

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £17.99 at H&M (US) A light linen blend fabric means you will feel comfortable on even the hottest of days while wearing this floaty pair of wide leg trousers. Bella Dahl Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants £117.28 at Nordstrom The stretchy waistband on this pair will fit nicely around your middle without feeling restricting. Tuck in a breton stripe top and finish with ballet pumps. Reiss Freya Interlock Wide Leg Joggers £130 at Reiss The thicker fabric and pleated front on this pair give them a sharper spin - wear with similar tones for a very understated and classic take on loungewear.