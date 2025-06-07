I feel relaxed just looking at Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit – it's comfy-chic at its finest
The singer proved that casual basics can still look high fashion
It doesn’t matter if Jennifer Lopez is wearing a fancy gown on the red carpet or her best wide-leg jeans and a sweatshirt while out running errands, the star always, and I mean, always looks fantastic. The 55-year-old singer seems to nail it with every outfit choice and manages to make even the simplest of ensembles look fancy.
A perfect example of her fashion know-how is the outfit she recently shared on Instagram. JLo posted a picture of herself wearing an oversized white T-shirt with beige wide-leg trousers, and she finished the look with a pair of Nike x Commes Des Garcons Cortez Platform Trainers, a soft grey cap and her signature aviator sunglasses.
Rested on the sofa next to her was an Hermes Birkin, too. Apart from the very luxurious designer bag, Jennifer’s combination is a low-key and comfy-looking outfit, and it proves that even everyday basics really can have a high-end feel.
The star looked really comfortable in her ensemble, and it’s one of those outfits that would be perfect for travelling, a trip to the shops or just a day at home. The soft and muted colour palette feels very clean and classic, and her sporty accessories added some oomph without being too much. Want to get in her relaxed vibe, as much as I do? I have rounded up some similar buys below to recreate her look.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shop The Look
Oversized T-shirts have a fresh and modern feel to them while being lovely and breathable during the hot weather. This simple shape will work just as well with barrel leg jeans and sandals.
Don't have the budget for a Hermes bag? You can recreate the look with this quiet luxury handbag, that has a similar moc-croc finish. Use it to pep up a tailored blazer and jeans outfit or sling it over your shoulder with a boho dress.
When it comes to sunglasses trends, the aviator always stays strong in the style stakes. The retro-inspired frames will make an effortlessly cool finishing touch to your outfit and will manage to feel very fresh each summer.
Loose, wide-leg trousers like JLo’s are not only easy to wear, but are surprisingly flattering as the floaty shape will sit at your waist and then skim over hips for a leg-lengthening finish. Wear yours with a basic tee, or give them a slightly smarter spin with a fresh white shirt or a fine knit jumper.
Every wardrobe should include a very comfy pair of bottoms, and a soft beige pair like Jennifer’s is a wise investment – they will look chic however you wear them and will add an A-lister feel to your casual weekend plans.
Shop More Comfy Trousers
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
I love a milky manicure as much as the next person, but lychee nails sound far more appetising for summer
This glassy lychee-inspired manicure is deliciously chic...
-
"I was desperate to feel alive again" – how adventure healed heartbreak after 11 rounds of IVF
Jessica Hepburn endured a decade of pain trying to have a baby, but the heartache led her on an extraordinary adventure in her 40s and 50s
-
Simple, chic and ageless: Amal Clooney’s summer whites are a reminder timeless style doesn't have to be hard
This sophisticated outfit would look good on all shapes and sizes
-
I hate getting my feet out in summer but Katie Holmes' love affair with black Birkenstocks has me inspired
Katie's Birkenstocks are a versatile staple that we've seen her wear on so many summer days
-
After years of wearing jeans on repeat, I've embraced striped trousers - I only wish I'd tried this flattering trend sooner
Stripes never go out of style and are even more wearable than I had expected
-
Excuse the pun, but these tennis-inspired pieces by one of my favourite British brands are *ace*
This Boden collection is perfect for Wimbledon
-
Helen Skelton’s sunshine yellow co-ord will add holiday vibes to your summer wardrobe
The celebrity wowed in a floral set from the high street, and it's an outfit that will work for a whole host of warm weather occasions
-
Giving a classic trouser suit a seasonal refresh, Sharon Stone's scarf belt is the clever styling hack to try this summer
Sharon Stone just gave this accessory a whole new look, and you've probably got everything you need to try it in your wardrobe
-
Sarah Jessica Parker’s breezy white shirt is the effortless summer staple we all need
Easy, elegant, and endlessly wearable
-
FYI, this swimsuit is available up to a K cup - great news if you're looking for a supportive style to take on holiday
The Bravissimo Koh Samui swimsuit has a bra hidden inside