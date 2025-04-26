Jennifer Lopez just swapped her trusty jeans for these summer-ready tailored denim trousers
JLo certainly loves her jeans, but is shaking things up a bit
Jennifer Lopez is the queen of jeans and a nice top. The singer is regularly spotted out and about wearing denim that’s styled up with a crisp shirt or hero jacket on top. It’s a timeless combination, but she always manages to give the look a fresh feel each time.
She has stepped out wearing everything from barrel leg jeans to ripped and slouchy boyfriend styles over the last few months. But her latest look has put a new spin on her fail-safe fashion formula, as she swapped her trusty jeans for these cotton-linen denim trousers by Gabriela Hearst.
Her pair of wide leg wonders fitted snugly at her waist, hips and thighs before kicking out gently below the knee for a flattering finish. The softer, swishier fabric of her denim-meets-trouser hybrid pair has a more casual and comfortable vibe that makes them a lightweight and breathable winner for the warmer months.
Shop JLo's look
A cropped jacket like this one will sit at your waist, making it a lighter alternative to your best trench coat. The soft grey colour will work effortlessly with just about any outfit too - you'll be able to wear with dresses, tshirts or knitwear.
A silky cami is a great base layer for a smarter look, and this pastel pink tone has a gorgeous spring feel that will look fab at a wedding or when worn simply with a white midi skirt and sandals.
Shop more denim trousers
Wide leg styles can be hard to wear if you're short, but this chic pair of light wash cotton trousers is also available in petite lengths too, so you can easily find your perfect fit.
The deeper indigo tone of these trousers will work particularly well with fresh white or breton striped separates. There's a matching top available too if you fancy wearing a bold co-ord.
Jennifer styled her trousers with a baby pink cami and the A-lister approved Chloe Cotton-Dupioni Jacket, which we've also spotted on Sienna Miller. The star then finished her outfit with a pair of her signature platform heels and a pretty pink Chanel Mini Flap Bag.
This light and airy take on denim can be styled exactly the same way as your heavier jeans, but will be a little more wearable for the hot and humid months of high summer. Buddy yours up with pastel tones like Jennifer or add some oomph with a bolder print or block colour.
If you are unsure about what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, the key is to stick to heels if they are a longer length, as the extra height will avoid you looking swamped in fabric and help you look taller. If your trousers are cropped or land at your ankles, you can get away with a pair of pumps or your best white trainers for an easy daytime look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
I've been on the hunt for a chic 'undone' hairstyle for spring - Sarah Jessica Parker's new soft waves have ended my search
And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has officially hopped on board the 'Ghost Wave' hair trend for spring.
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Claudia Schiffer's boho chic cardigan is the perfect cover-up for between seasons
The model used her patterned knitwear to pep up a simple jeans and boot outfit, and it's a winning look for unpredictable weather
By Matilda Stanley
-
Claudia Schiffer's boho chic cardigan is the perfect cover-up for between seasons
The model used her patterned knitwear to pep up a simple jeans and boot outfit, and it's a winning look for unpredictable weather
By Matilda Stanley
-
Kate Middleton's Rixo shirt dress is now available in navy polka dot or trending leopard print
The Princess of Wales is a big fan of this style, and the new patterns are a stylish choice for summer
By Matilda Stanley
-
If you like the butter yellow trend, you'll love the even brighter shade Eva Longoria's wearing
We all know butter yellow is huge news this year, and Eva's hot take on the trend is inspiring me
By Caroline Parr
-
Susanna Reid's flattering, summer-ready Boden twirl dress is now discounted – but not for long
With 25% off until midnight on 27th April, we suggest you snap up this stand-out summer dress now
By Molly Smith
-
Who says knee highs aren't for spring? Sienna Miller's trending tan boots rework everything you thought you knew about this season's footwear
Sienna Miller has shown that you can still get plenty of wear out of knee high boots this season styled in a different way.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Ruth Langsford just gave us the green light to wear two watches - one for fitness, one for fashion
It might seem like you have to take a 'one or the other' approach, but this doesn’t have to be the case.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Naomi Watts declares warm tan is the trending colour you can trust to elevate every outfit
Spotted in head-to-toe tan at the Ralph Lauren show in New York, this is the colour everyone will be wearing in the coming months
By Molly Smith
-
I thought my swimsuit shopping days were done - then I discovered this must-have H&M option
Priced at just under £25, the H&M padded-cup swimsuit outshone my designer style
By Caroline Parr