Jennifer Lopez just swapped her trusty jeans for these summer-ready tailored denim trousers

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of jeans and a nice top. The singer is regularly spotted out and about wearing denim that’s styled up with a crisp shirt or hero jacket on top. It’s a timeless combination, but she always manages to give the look a fresh feel each time.

She has stepped out wearing everything from barrel leg jeans to ripped and slouchy boyfriend styles over the last few months. But her latest look has put a new spin on her fail-safe fashion formula, as she swapped her trusty jeans for these cotton-linen denim trousers by Gabriela Hearst.

Her pair of wide leg wonders fitted snugly at her waist, hips and thighs before kicking out gently below the knee for a flattering finish. The softer, swishier fabric of her denim-meets-trouser hybrid pair has a more casual and comfortable vibe that makes them a lightweight and breathable winner for the warmer months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop JLo's look

M&S Collared Cropped Jacket £55 at M&S A cropped jacket like this one will sit at your waist, making it a lighter alternative to your best trench coat. The soft grey colour will work effortlessly with just about any outfit too - you'll be able to wear with dresses, tshirts or knitwear. Phase Eight Athena Silk Cami £49 at Phase Eight A silky cami is a great base layer for a smarter look, and this pastel pink tone has a gorgeous spring feel that will look fab at a wedding or when worn simply with a white midi skirt and sandals. River Island Denim High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers £54 at River Island These high cut trousers have a very wide leg that will skim over hips and bums to flatter in all the right places while being comfy to wear. Add a belt for a smarter silhouette that cinches in your waist.

Shop more denim trousers

Reiss Reed Denim Look Wide Leg Trouser £150 at Reiss Wide leg styles can be hard to wear if you're short, but this chic pair of light wash cotton trousers is also available in petite lengths too, so you can easily find your perfect fit. Next Rinse Linen Denim Tailored Trouser £52 at Next The deeper indigo tone of these trousers will work particularly well with fresh white or breton striped separates. There's a matching top available too if you fancy wearing a bold co-ord. M&S Per Una Lyocell Blend Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans £45 at M&S The drawstring waist means you can tighten or loosen when needed to find your perfect fit every time you wear this pair. The pin-tuck on each leg cleverly draws the eye down the centre to make you legs look longer too.

Jennifer styled her trousers with a baby pink cami and the A-lister approved Chloe Cotton-Dupioni Jacket, which we've also spotted on Sienna Miller. The star then finished her outfit with a pair of her signature platform heels and a pretty pink Chanel Mini Flap Bag.

This light and airy take on denim can be styled exactly the same way as your heavier jeans, but will be a little more wearable for the hot and humid months of high summer. Buddy yours up with pastel tones like Jennifer or add some oomph with a bolder print or block colour.

If you are unsure about what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, the key is to stick to heels if they are a longer length, as the extra height will avoid you looking swamped in fabric and help you look taller. If your trousers are cropped or land at your ankles, you can get away with a pair of pumps or your best white trainers for an easy daytime look.