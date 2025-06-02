Strappy sandals, ultra wide-leg jeans and a pop of red - Lisa Snowdon just perfected the formula for low-key June dressing

I've always loved wearing jeans on milder summer days and Lisa's just given me some inspiration on how to style them for 2025.

Lisa Snowdon attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
If I’m ever stuck on what to wear in the heat, a lightweight midi dress is my go-to, but June in the UK often calls for a few more layers. Blazing sunshine sadly isn’t guaranteed, and yet I still want to feel like I’m dressing "summery".

This is when I bring out an age-old combination - jeans and a nice top. This is also Lisa Snowdon’s formula for low-key seasonal outfits and I love the way she just styled ultra wide-leg jeans with sandals and a flash of vibrant colour.

Her makeup artist, Tamsin Roberts, recently shared several pictures highlighting Lisa’s gorgeous glowy look for presenting This Morning. We also got a glimpse of her full outfit and the presenter looked to be wearing Donna Ida jeans.

Recreate Lisa's Summer Outfit

Mint Velvet Floral Boho Blouse
Mint Velvet Floral Boho Blouse

Described as an orange floral blouse by Mint Velvet, I think this design has a gorgeous mix of orange *and* red tones. It features a crew neckline with ties at the front, long billowy sleeves and elasticated cuffs. This is a top that would pair well with white jeans and trousers as well as blue denim.

Donna Ida Joan Patch Pocket FlaresExact Match
Donna Ida Joan Patch Pocket Flares

Lisa Snowdon's exact Donna Ida jeans are an investment for your wardrobe and this ultra-wide flared style is especially beautiful for summer. They have a 70s feel to them, and they're high-waisted and a versatile mid-blue wash. The subtle fading gives a vintage edge too.

Les Tropeziennes Coralie Sandals
Les Tropeziennes Coralie Sandals

These strappy sandals come in a range of different colours, though a warm tan hue like this looks fabulous with blue denim and complements the gold studs. They're made from leather and have buckled straps to help keep them secure on your feet.

Nobody's Child Floral India Blouse
Nobody's Child Floral India Blouse

Anyone who loves not only Lisa's top, but Emilia Fox's red floral blouse in Silent Witness might be tempted to add this to their wardrobe. It's part of Nobody's Child's collection with Poppy Delevigne and has a softly ruffled V-neckline and matching ruffled cuffs.

GAP High Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
GAP High Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

If you love the patch pocket wide-leg design of Lisa's jeans but want something a little more affordable, then these £50 jeans are well worth checking out. I love the hem - a nod to the turn-up trend that's everywhere right now. The denim has a low amount of stretch for comfort.

Where's That From Natalia Sandals
Where's That From Natalia Sandals

You can currently bag these bargain sandals with 50% off and they have a similar, gladiator style to Lisa's shoes. The gold-toned studs make them feel edgier than your typical sandals and they're available in black, as well as this tan shade.

You might think that flares are one distinct shape, though there are so many variations, and if you’re not keen on the bell-bottom look then something like Lisa’s Joan jeans are a good option. They look more like ultra wide-leg jeans with the way they flare out from the hips.

The design is 70s-inspired, with a high-rise waist and a mid-blue tone with subtle fading. Darker blue washes are a big denim trend for 2025, but Lisa Snowdon’s jeans don’t feel quite so smart and have a vintage-esque edge to them.

I especially love the patch pockets on the front for a touch of minimalist detail. Worn with a simple T-shirt and white trainers, wide-leg or flared jeans make the perfect relaxed look.

However, Lisa made hers stand out and feel more summer-appropriate by styling them with a fun red chiffon top from Queens of Archive and gladiator sandals. The £190 Annie blouse is a work of art and has shimmering thread running through it.

It’s quintessential boho style with its double-frilled sleeves and floral pattern. The flowy shape means it can easily be tucked into jeans and trousers and the pops of rose-pink against the fiery scarlet base tone are very striking.

Red is one of those colours that works especially well with blue denim, perhaps because they’re both strong primary shades. Even if you’re not confident wearing a lot of red, small amounts of it can lift an outfit based around jeans.

The key is to balance it with the denim and your accessories. Lisa Snowdon’s sandals were a neutral tan-brown and flat, so they didn’t draw any attention away from the clothes.

The gold-toned studs matched her jewellery and were an edgy contrast to the whimsical blouse. These sandals had several straps running over the top of Lisa’s foot to help keep them securely in place - something worth considering if slip-ons just aren’t for you.

The This Morning star loves a strappy sandal for holidays too and tan seems to be her go-to colour as she wore another pair in Mallorca last year. They're a brilliant alternative to trainers for the daytime in summer.

