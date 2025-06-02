Strappy sandals, ultra wide-leg jeans and a pop of red - Lisa Snowdon just perfected the formula for low-key June dressing

If I’m ever stuck on what to wear in the heat, a lightweight midi dress is my go-to, but June in the UK often calls for a few more layers. Blazing sunshine sadly isn’t guaranteed, and yet I still want to feel like I’m dressing "summery".

This is when I bring out an age-old combination - jeans and a nice top. This is also Lisa Snowdon’s formula for low-key seasonal outfits and I love the way she just styled ultra wide-leg jeans with sandals and a flash of vibrant colour.

Her makeup artist, Tamsin Roberts, recently shared several pictures highlighting Lisa’s gorgeous glowy look for presenting This Morning. We also got a glimpse of her full outfit and the presenter looked to be wearing Donna Ida jeans.

Recreate Lisa's Summer Outfit

You might think that flares are one distinct shape, though there are so many variations, and if you’re not keen on the bell-bottom look then something like Lisa’s Joan jeans are a good option. They look more like ultra wide-leg jeans with the way they flare out from the hips.

The design is 70s-inspired, with a high-rise waist and a mid-blue tone with subtle fading. Darker blue washes are a big denim trend for 2025, but Lisa Snowdon’s jeans don’t feel quite so smart and have a vintage-esque edge to them.

I especially love the patch pockets on the front for a touch of minimalist detail. Worn with a simple T-shirt and white trainers, wide-leg or flared jeans make the perfect relaxed look.

However, Lisa made hers stand out and feel more summer-appropriate by styling them with a fun red chiffon top from Queens of Archive and gladiator sandals. The £190 Annie blouse is a work of art and has shimmering thread running through it.

It’s quintessential boho style with its double-frilled sleeves and floral pattern. The flowy shape means it can easily be tucked into jeans and trousers and the pops of rose-pink against the fiery scarlet base tone are very striking.

Red is one of those colours that works especially well with blue denim, perhaps because they’re both strong primary shades. Even if you’re not confident wearing a lot of red, small amounts of it can lift an outfit based around jeans.

The key is to balance it with the denim and your accessories. Lisa Snowdon’s sandals were a neutral tan-brown and flat, so they didn’t draw any attention away from the clothes.

The gold-toned studs matched her jewellery and were an edgy contrast to the whimsical blouse. These sandals had several straps running over the top of Lisa’s foot to help keep them securely in place - something worth considering if slip-ons just aren’t for you.

The This Morning star loves a strappy sandal for holidays too and tan seems to be her go-to colour as she wore another pair in Mallorca last year. They're a brilliant alternative to trainers for the daytime in summer.