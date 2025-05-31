Jennifer Lopez's travel outfit is a masterclass in laidback glamour, proving wide-leg jeans and a white shirt will always work

Jennifer Lopez is never one to shirk on glamorous looks, and her recent wardrobe choices haven't disappointed. Sharing a video montage on Instagram, Jenny From The Block showcased a very glam 36-hour trip to New York; however, it wasn't her red carpet looks that stood out but rather her stylish travel ensemble instead.

Spotted walking across the airport tarmac before boarding the steps to her private jet, the actress and singer looked to be the definition of laidback cool as she strolled across the camera in a pair of light wash jeans.

If you've ever wondered how to style wide-leg jeans, it's time to take notes from Lopez's smart casual outfits.

HOW TO NAIL AIRPORT CHIC

While we're no strangers to wide leg jeans - after all, they're one of the key denim trends 2025 - they can be a tricky item to style and look smart.

Jennifer Lopez nailed the wide leg jeans look by pairing her light wash style with a white shirt, tan leather accessories and gold jewellery, all of which elevated her look to a quiet luxury aesthetic.

Her boxy, cropped white shirt finished at the navel with just a hint of taut abs flashing beneath, balancing the proportion of her wide leg jeans to perfection, while the tan leather belt cinched at the waist draws the eye to the narrowest point of her torso. This combination creates a flattering focal point between the billowing fabric of her separates, constructing an hourglass-like visual.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Get the look

Finishing her outfit with a matching tan suede top-handle handbag as well as her signature oversized sunglasses - one of the most popular sunglasses trends for 2025 - Lopez looked effortless as she made her way across the tarmac, swaggering playfully for the camera and giving just a glimpse of the platform shoes beneath her jeans.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're heading on holiday this summer, don't forget to take a leaf out of Jennifer Lopez's veritable style bible of looks with this cool travel outfit.

I'll certainly be taking a tip from JLo and adding a cropped white shirt to my summer capsule wardrobe and styling it with my best wide-leg jeans to wear instead of my favourite leggings and hoodie combination, even if I do still have to turn right when I board my flight.