Jennifer Lopez's travel outfit is a masterclass in laidback glamour, proving wide-leg jeans and a white shirt will always work
I want to book a holiday just to look this chic at the airport
Jennifer Lopez is never one to shirk on glamorous looks, and her recent wardrobe choices haven't disappointed. Sharing a video montage on Instagram, Jenny From The Block showcased a very glam 36-hour trip to New York; however, it wasn't her red carpet looks that stood out but rather her stylish travel ensemble instead.
Spotted walking across the airport tarmac before boarding the steps to her private jet, the actress and singer looked to be the definition of laidback cool as she strolled across the camera in a pair of light wash jeans.
If you've ever wondered how to style wide-leg jeans, it's time to take notes from Lopez's smart casual outfits.
HOW TO NAIL AIRPORT CHIC
While we're no strangers to wide leg jeans - after all, they're one of the key denim trends 2025 - they can be a tricky item to style and look smart.
Jennifer Lopez nailed the wide leg jeans look by pairing her light wash style with a white shirt, tan leather accessories and gold jewellery, all of which elevated her look to a quiet luxury aesthetic.
Her boxy, cropped white shirt finished at the navel with just a hint of taut abs flashing beneath, balancing the proportion of her wide leg jeans to perfection, while the tan leather belt cinched at the waist draws the eye to the narrowest point of her torso. This combination creates a flattering focal point between the billowing fabric of her separates, constructing an hourglass-like visual.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Get the look
If you're looking for a bargain take on JLo's no doubt designer jeans, this Palazzo style nails the trend and is one of the best Zara jeans styles available for under £30.
If you're looking for an affordable designer bag, you can't go wrong with the Romy tote bag from Tory Burch. This timeless design in tan leather works with a variety of outfits.
Not only does adding a belt to your smart casual jeans outfit create a focal interest and highlight your waist, the added accessory instantly elevates your look and creates a pulled-together feel.
Jennifer Lopez always has her finger on the fashion button - her signature oversized aviator sunglasses are one of the key styles from the latest sunglasses trends 2025.
Add some extra inches AND a touch of comfort to your travel outfit with a pair of suede boots. This classic mini style has a modern twist in the form of a platform sole.
Finishing her outfit with a matching tan suede top-handle handbag as well as her signature oversized sunglasses - one of the most popular sunglasses trends for 2025 - Lopez looked effortless as she made her way across the tarmac, swaggering playfully for the camera and giving just a glimpse of the platform shoes beneath her jeans.
If you're heading on holiday this summer, don't forget to take a leaf out of Jennifer Lopez's veritable style bible of looks with this cool travel outfit.
I'll certainly be taking a tip from JLo and adding a cropped white shirt to my summer capsule wardrobe and styling it with my best wide-leg jeans to wear instead of my favourite leggings and hoodie combination, even if I do still have to turn right when I board my flight.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
