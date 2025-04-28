Jennifer Aniston proves simple styling is always chic in a white T-shirt and skinny jeans
The actress once again proves less is more
Jennifer Aniston has always been a champion for minimalist dressing. She proves time and time again that the simplest looks - like her go-to jeans and T-shirt combination - can be the most stylish.
A master when it comes to the quiet luxury trend, Jen always impresses with how chic even the most laid-back of looks can be. Her go-to casual outfit formula has stayed the same since her Friends days, when she would wear classic high-waisted jeans with a t-shirt tucked in. And she's updated the style over the years to make a simple ribbed white t-shirt and pair of black skinny jeans her staple day-to-day attire.
In a video posted to her Instagram to share a launch for her haircare brand, Lolavie, Jen styled her skinny denim with a white crew-neck and finished the outfit with simple gold hoops.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Of course, Jen's hair played a huge part in elevating the casual look. "Love this haircut," one fan commented on the video. While another shared, "The haircut is wow." And a third simply said, "The hair queen is here."
A classic and minimal white T-shirt is forever going to be a staple in any capsule wardrobe no matter the season. Paired with jeans, wide leg pants or leggings for a casual and comfy look, or with a satin maxi skirt and trench coat, it's a surefire way to keep it chic.
While we're not sure exactly where Jen's ribbed t-shirt is from, there are plenty of affordable options on the high street if you want to copy her style.
Shop Jennifer's minimalist look
When it comes to finding the perfect white t-shirt, quality is key. This Madewell shirt is made from 100% cotton and boasts a super flattering and comfortable fit.
With a sleek and comfortable high-rise fit, these skinny jeans lengthen the look of your legs and keep you in comfort with their supersoft stretch.
The perfect everyday earring with their 14k gold plating, hypoallergenic titanium posts and comfortable hinge clasps, these hoops are a staple.
Offering a more fitted and figure-hugging fit, this Essential Tee works hard to elevate any simple outfit.
Timeless, classic and perfectly simple, these skinny jeans come in regular, tall and petite leg lengths for the perfect fit.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
It's not the first time we've seen Jen wearing this stylish ribbed T-shirt, with the actor posting another video visiting a Pvolve workout studio in the same top. Jen captioned the picture, 'WE ARE LAUNCHING A SPRING CHALLENGE and it’s sooooo good. GO FOR IT! ❤️💪🏼❤️ and a little BTS visiting the NYC @pvolve studio.'
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' 'beautifully ordinary' night-time routine that helped to keep them ‘grounded’
From a very young age the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children apparently had a very 'ordinary' but structured night-time routine.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Wimbledon's new homeware collection is a grand slam for tennis lovers and interiors fans alike
Why wait until summer to enjoy Wimbledon? This charming homeware collection from the tennis brand will have you celebrating early
By Emily Smith
-
Amal Clooney rarely dresses down in denim - but her boyfriend jeans were ideal dinner date attire
Teamed with a cropped black blazer and sparkly top, the casual pants are easily dressed up
By Caroline Parr
-
Spring weather sending your style into a spin? Reese Witherspoon’s pointelle jumper and jeans are the answer
The star's fresh take on the classic ensemble is perfect for this time of year
By Matilda Stanley
-
Amanda Holden is a master of top-to-toe colour looks - her tomato red outfit is making me want to try the trend
Looking to embrace some bolder shades for the summer months? Amanda's chic wardrobe will inspire you
By Matilda Stanley
-
Half my wardrobe is made up of leopard print, but I just couldn’t resist this H&M shirt dress
The classic collared dress combined with wild cat spots makes this piece a trend-ticking addition to any capsule wardrobe
By Matilda Stanley
-
Jennifer Lopez just swapped her trusty jeans for these summer-ready tailored denim trousers
JLo certainly loves her jeans, but is shaking things up a bit
By Matilda Stanley
-
Claudia Schiffer's boho chic cardigan is the perfect cover-up for between seasons
The model used her patterned knitwear to pep up a simple jeans and boot outfit, and it's a winning look for unpredictable weather
By Matilda Stanley
-
Kate Middleton's Rixo shirt dress is now available in navy polka dot or trending leopard print
The Princess of Wales is a big fan of this style, and the new patterns are a stylish choice for summer
By Matilda Stanley
-
If you like the butter yellow trend, you'll love the even brighter shade Eva Longoria's wearing
We all know butter yellow is huge news this year, and Eva's hot take on the trend is inspiring me
By Caroline Parr