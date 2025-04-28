Jennifer Aniston proves simple styling is always chic in a white T-shirt and skinny jeans

The actress once again proves less is more

jennifer aniston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston has always been a champion for minimalist dressing. She proves time and time again that the simplest looks - like her go-to jeans and T-shirt combination - can be the most stylish.

A master when it comes to the quiet luxury trend, Jen always impresses with how chic even the most laid-back of looks can be. Her go-to casual outfit formula has stayed the same since her Friends days, when she would wear classic high-waisted jeans with a t-shirt tucked in. And she's updated the style over the years to make a simple ribbed white t-shirt and pair of black skinny jeans her staple day-to-day attire.

In a video posted to her Instagram to share a launch for her haircare brand, Lolavie, Jen styled her skinny denim with a white crew-neck and finished the outfit with simple gold hoops.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

A photo posted by on

Of course, Jen's hair played a huge part in elevating the casual look. "Love this haircut," one fan commented on the video. While another shared, "The haircut is wow." And a third simply said, "The hair queen is here."

A classic and minimal white T-shirt is forever going to be a staple in any capsule wardrobe no matter the season. Paired with jeans, wide leg pants or leggings for a casual and comfy look, or with a satin maxi skirt and trench coat, it's a surefire way to keep it chic.

While we're not sure exactly where Jen's ribbed t-shirt is from, there are plenty of affordable options on the high street if you want to copy her style.

Shop Jennifer's minimalist look 

white t-shirt
Madewell Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee

When it comes to finding the perfect white t-shirt, quality is key. This Madewell shirt is made from 100% cotton and boasts a super flattering and comfortable fit.

black skinny jeans
Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Women's Jeans

With a sleek and comfortable high-rise fit, these skinny jeans lengthen the look of your legs and keep you in comfort with their supersoft stretch.

gold hoops
Ana Luisa Gold Hoop Earrings - Giulia Medium

The perfect everyday earring with their 14k gold plating, hypoallergenic titanium posts and comfortable hinge clasps, these hoops are a staple.

white t-shirt
Lioness Essential Tee

Offering a more fitted and figure-hugging fit, this Essential Tee works hard to elevate any simple outfit.

black skinny jeans
GAP High Rise True Skinny Jeans

Timeless, classic and perfectly simple, these skinny jeans come in regular, tall and petite leg lengths for the perfect fit.

gold hoops
Nordstrom Demifine Tapered Hoop Earrings

With shoppers calling these hoops the 'perfect' pair for a 'classy, simple, yet dainty' look, you'll get plenty of wear out of them.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

A photo posted by on

It's not the first time we've seen Jen wearing this stylish ribbed T-shirt, with the actor posting another video visiting a Pvolve workout studio in the same top. Jen captioned the picture, 'WE ARE LAUNCHING A SPRING CHALLENGE and it’s sooooo good. GO FOR IT! ❤️💪🏼❤️ and a little BTS visiting the NYC @pvolve studio.'

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸