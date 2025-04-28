Jennifer Aniston proves simple styling is always chic in a white T-shirt and skinny jeans

Jennifer Aniston has always been a champion for minimalist dressing. She proves time and time again that the simplest looks - like her go-to jeans and T-shirt combination - can be the most stylish.

A master when it comes to the quiet luxury trend, Jen always impresses with how chic even the most laid-back of looks can be. Her go-to casual outfit formula has stayed the same since her Friends days, when she would wear classic high-waisted jeans with a t-shirt tucked in. And she's updated the style over the years to make a simple ribbed white t-shirt and pair of black skinny jeans her staple day-to-day attire.

In a video posted to her Instagram to share a launch for her haircare brand, Lolavie, Jen styled her skinny denim with a white crew-neck and finished the outfit with simple gold hoops.

Of course, Jen's hair played a huge part in elevating the casual look. "Love this haircut," one fan commented on the video. While another shared, "The haircut is wow." And a third simply said, "The hair queen is here."

A classic and minimal white T-shirt is forever going to be a staple in any capsule wardrobe no matter the season. Paired with jeans, wide leg pants or leggings for a casual and comfy look, or with a satin maxi skirt and trench coat, it's a surefire way to keep it chic.

While we're not sure exactly where Jen's ribbed t-shirt is from, there are plenty of affordable options on the high street if you want to copy her style.

It's not the first time we've seen Jen wearing this stylish ribbed T-shirt, with the actor posting another video visiting a Pvolve workout studio in the same top. Jen captioned the picture, 'WE ARE LAUNCHING A SPRING CHALLENGE and it’s sooooo good. GO FOR IT! ❤️💪🏼❤️ and a little BTS visiting the NYC @pvolve studio.'