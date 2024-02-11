Jennifer Aniston is 55 today - here’s how to get her timeless ‘quiet luxury’ look

Jennifer Aniston is the epitome of 'quiet luxury', with elegant style that always feels on-trend. To mark her 55th birthday, we've rounded up the fashion buys that will help you channel Jen's timeless looks.

Jennifer Aniston turned 55 today and, with each year that passes, we remain in awe of her impeccable style. Never failing to look put together - even if that's just in jeans and a t-shirt - Jen is one of our go-to fashion icons when it comes to understated looks. After all, some of Jennifer Aniston's best looks are also her most simple.

Just take a look at the Instagram post the actor uploaded to mark her 55th birthday - even in leggings and a simple black knit, Jen hits all the right style notes. The snapshots that follow showcase other stand-out looks throughout the years - including that handkerchief-style black top that will forever remain a '90s classic.

Jen captioned the birthday montage with 'Greatful,' followed by a poem, The Layers by Stanley Kunitz.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

The 'quiet luxury' trend was catapulted to social-media fame during Gwyneth Paltrow's 2023 trial, with onlookers transfixed by her stylish 'stealth wealth' looks after photographs of the Utah courtroom emerged online. Shows like Succession also had a hand in amplifying the trend, with the Roy family far too wealthy for logos or labels.

But Jen has been an example of how to nail quiet luxury before the term was even coined, showcasing the same effortless aesthetic since her Friends days.

Jennifer's role as TV host Alex Levy (rumoured to be inspired by the legendary Diane Sawyer) in The Morning Show further exemplified this, with Alex's subtle power dressing and minimalist outfits further examples of the trend in action. In season three of The Morning Show, we see Alex rising through the ranks in her career - and her wardrobe mirrors the journey.

Jennifer's quiet luxury rules are simple; a monochrome palette with hints of navy, beige and cream, a mix of tasteful and elegant pieces that don't pander to trends and classic cuts for that timeless look. Think oversized totes and sunglasses with barely-there branding, beautifully tailored coats and matching separates.

It's thought that Jen rotates six key items in her wardrobe (skinny jeans, a midi dress, a tailored coat, an LBD, white trainers and a trusty blazer) - this is a woman who knows the power of a well-thought-out capsule wardrobe.

The good news is that you don't need an A-List budget to emulate Jennifer's elegant wardrobe, with high-street pieces that still scream (or rather whisper) quiet luxury. These are our favourite pieces if you want to get the quiet luxury look, as inspired by Jennifer Aniston.

Happy birthday, Jen!