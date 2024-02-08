Jennifer Aniston's elevated take on the classic jeans and tee trend looks luxury with ease
Jennifer Aniston elevates her classic black tee and jeans look with simple styling details that we are most certainly copying
Jennifer Aniston's appearance in a recent UberEats advert has delighted fans who loved her hilarious jokes and perfectly casual look.
In the most recent star-studded UberEats advert for the Super Bowl, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Victoria and David Beckham, and Jelly Roll all made hilarious appearances as they promoted that the food delivery service delivers almost anything. The gag focused on the idea that in order to remember that UberEats delivers anything, they must make room in their brains and forget something, like their former co-worker, to wear trousers to work, or that they were in the Spice Girls.
Although the gags were funny, we were more interested in Jennifer Aniston's elevated classic T-shirt and jeans look that was so in line with spring/summer fashion trends of 2024.
Jen wore a pair of khaki jeans with a simple black short-sleeved top, adding a little extra touch of glam to the look with gold-toned accents via her accessories.. This included a gold pendant necklace, dangle hoop earrings, a Chloe bag with gold detailing, and a black belt with a golden buckle along with a statement gold watch and chunky gold ring.
Steal Jennifer's Style
Crew
RRP:
Was £65 Now £40 | Slightly slouchy girlfriend jeans in khaki with classic stitching and a stylish high waist look.
Monica Vinader
RRP: £50|Monica Vinader. A hammered pendant with beaded trim, which can be engraved with symbols or letters. The piece is perfect for layering.
John Lewis
RRP: £85 | This super wearable piece boasts a classic curved silhouette and gold-tone buckle accent, perfect for adding a touch of elegance and shine to any outfit.
Speaking about the stylish look, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, said, "This cool and casual ensemble epitomises the actress's laid-back look. A chic Quiet Luxury outfit, Jennifer paired khaki trousers, with a black t-shirt, accented with timeless gold jewellery, creating a style that's easy to replicate off-screen too."
"Highlighting her svelte waist with a black belt, Jennifer had a vintage black Chloe satchel slung over her shoulder, making the whole outfit feel like it came straight from Aniston's personal wardrobe."
"Khaki, black and gold create a chic neutral colour palette that works through the year, simply add a leather jacket or tailored wool coat and you've got a winning combo for all weather," Rivkie concluded.
With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.
Fans loved this advert and it's set to be a huge hit as it plays during the Super Bowl 2024 this weekend on Sunday, February 11th.
The advert also featured Usher who is set to perform at the half time show which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
