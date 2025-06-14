Sienna Miller's timeless polka dot outfit was perfect for Wimbledon and ticks off one of this summer's key trends
The star wowed in a dotty ensemble, and it's a look that feels just as fresh right now
Wimbledon is almost upon us, which means it won’t be long until sports fans and celebrities gather court-side to take in all the tennis action. That often includes the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Anna Wintour, who always bring their A-game when it comes to their outfit choices.
If you're lucky enough to have a ticket to SW19, you're probably wondering what to wear to Wimbledon. One of the big names who consistently aces it with her wardrobe is Sienna Miller, and I’m already excited to see if she'll be there this year. The star always looks fabulous, and the stunning polka dot shirt and skirt ensemble she opted for in summer 2024 was up there with her best.
Sienna wore a matching white cropped blouse and swishy skirt by Prada, and each piece was covered with mini brown spots. The actress finished it with a simple white bag and strappy heels, and it was the perfect look for a day at Centre Court.
I imagine that there will be plenty of dotty dresses and skirts at the sporting event this year (which starts on 30th June, and runs until 13th July), as polka dots are a huge spring/summer fashion trend. I have rounded up some winning designer copycats below to recreate Sienna's look, whatever your budget.
Shop the look
I love this vintage-style tea dress, which feels very pretty but with a modern twist. Team it with Mary Jane shoes or simple ballet flats to complete the look.
The black contrast piping on this blouse adds a little more oomph to the mini spot print and it'll look fabulous tucked into a leather pencil skirt as a fresh take on date night outfits.
This made our list of the best wedding guest dresses, but it would also be great for a smart event like Wimbledon or Royal Ascot. Keep your accessories to a minimum and let this dress have its moment.
When it comes to trying this patterned trend, you have plenty of options. Wear a matching set like Sienna, simply pair up a spotted blouse with your best barrel leg jeans, or add a colour pop T-shirt to a dotted skirt and sandal combination.
Spots are an evergreen print that will work seamlessly from season to season and year to year, so find your piece now and you’ll love it forever.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
