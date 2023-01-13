The Duchess of Gloucester steps up her fashion game in cozy cream coat and roll neck - and we have a feeling Sophie Wessex would approve!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Duchess of Gloucester has stepped up her fashion game in a cozy cream coat and roll neck - and we have a feeling that Sophie, Countess of Wessex would approve.

The Duchess of Gloucester, who is married to the late Queen’s cousin, paid a significant visit to Dagenham on January 12.

The senior royal chose a lovely tonal look that emulated one worn recently by the Countess of Wessex.

This royal news comes as King Charles’ first sighting since Harry’s book includes an emblem of protection and a nod to the folktale King who took secrets to the grave.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester is a member of the extended Royal Family and whilst she might not be glimpsed in public quite as often as the likes of the Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales, she’s a working royal. On January 12, the same day as Kate Middleton continued her “soothing” style trademark on a trip to Liverpool, the Duchess paid an important visit of her own.

The Duchess visited the Turn2Us (opens in new tab) charity in Dagenham. And the Duchess of Gloucester stepped up her fashion game for this high-profile engagement with a cozy cream coat and matching roll neck that Sophie Wessex would surely approve of!

(Image credit: Royal.uk)

Turn2Us works to provide help to those who are struggling financially and the Duchess of Gloucester has been their royal patron for 20 years now. She met with representatives from both the charity and Barking & Dagenham Council to learn more about their new 10-year project.

The senior royal received a special tour of the building by apprentices who lead on the London London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum, which is one of the local organizations that is working with Turn2Us on the project. The Duchess of Gloucester also got to meet other partner organizations in the project during her time in Dagenham.

For the special visit the Duchess, whose husband Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester is 30th in the royal line of succession, opted for a cozy, cream tonal look.

(Image credit: Royal.uk)

Her knee-length coat featured a double-breasted design with contrasting buttons and a classic lapel collar. She paired it with an equally snuggly-looking roll-neck in a matching neutral shade and accessorized with a gold necklace and what looks to be a brown clutch bag.

It’s not known whether it was a roll-neck sweater or whether she was wearing a roll-neck dress but either way the beautiful color-blocking look oozes effortless elegance with a practical edge as she braved the January weather. And this particular outfit seems to emulate one worn by the King’s sister-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex in December.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

At the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert hosted by Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex’s cream coat and matching roll neck dress wowed. Sophie’s dress was from Reiss and also had a double-breasted design. Just like the Duchess of Gloucester her boots and bag were a darker shade, this time a warm tan color.

Both Sophie Wessex’s look and the Duchess of Gloucester’s cozy cream coat and roll neck proved that neutrals and tonal dressing are the perfect way to go this winter. And who knows whether fans might see one emulate the other again with color-blocking at future engagements.