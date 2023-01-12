Kate Middleton continues with 'soothing' style trademark in cozy dress as she makes first public appearance since Spare dropped

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton appeared to continue with a particular style trademark as she stepped out in a cozy dress and coat combo for her and Prince William's first public outing since the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

The Prince and Princess of Wales grinned and waved as they arrived in Liverpool's Merseyside on Thursday afternoon, making their first official appearance since Prince Harry's bombshell memoir was released.

Kate wrapped up warm in a cozy woollen dress and tartan coat, seemingly continuing a post-birthday pattern we've seen her follow before.

The royal duo, who will some day take over from King Charles and Camilla to be King and Queen Consort, arrived in Liverpool for a special day of meeting medical staff and local people for the opening of the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who reside in Windsor's Adelaide Cottage, appeared to have intentionally coordinated their looks, matching in wintery navy blue and forest green tones.

Princess Catherine teamed a gorgeous green and navy tartan coat by Holland & Cooper with a navy, figure-hugging ribbed dress from Ceffinn. She continued her regal blue theme as she walked tall in Gianvito Rossi heels, opting for a green Mulberry Amberley bag and her beloved sapphire earrings.

With Kate having celebrated her 41st birthday just days ago on January 9th, the mother-of-three seemingly continued what appears to be a pattern of wearing blue tones for her first royal appearance since her birthday - something she has done a number of times over the years.

After turning 35 in January 2017, Kate made her first post-birthday appearance with Prince William to visit The Anna Freud Centre in London. She stunned in head-to-toe royal blue for the outing, wearing a chic tailored coat dress.

Kate went for post-birthday blue again on January 10th 2018, when she visited the the Reach Academy with Place2Be to meet children and parents.

Princess Catherine, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, looked elegant in a navy double-breasted collared coat with matching heels.

Fashion psychology experts have had their say on why Kate tends to gravitate towards blue for her first public outfit choices after celebrating another year of life.

Fashion psychologist Dr Dion Terrelonge (opens in new tab) points out that Cathrine's blue-centered may stem from a feeling of wanting to channel a fresh start after her birthday, explaining, "Birthdays are often a time of reflection and introspection where we pause and take stock. It may be that as Kate moves forward in this new year of her life, she chooses to do so from a place of comfort and familiarity.

"The color blue may sartorially be this place for her; a tried and tested colour that she likes and feels good in, providing familiarity and stability as she moves forward."

Meanwhile, fashion psychologist and author of Dress Your Best Life (opens in new tab), Dr Dawnn Karen (opens in new tab), speculated that Catherine may use blue to add a "self-soothing" element to her look as she heads back to the hectic reality of royal work after off-duty Christmas and birthday celebrations with loved ones, saying, "For her first engagement Kate may wear the color blue to calm herself, to soothe herself.

"I'm pretty sure it's anxiety provoking. You're spending time with your loved ones for your birthdays, and then you have to go back to work. With the nature of her job, you don't know what to expect," Dr Dawnn added.

"So that blue can give her that tranquility, that calmness."