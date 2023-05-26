Duchess of Gloucester’s navy blue shirt dress proves royal fashion can be totally relatable as she attends palace garden party

The Duchess of Gloucester’s navy blue shirt dress has proved royal fashion can be totally relatable as she attended a palace garden party.

The Duchess of Gloucester opted for a stunning navy dress for a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 24.

With its versatile shade and classic shape, this is one royal outfit that is easier to incorporate into your own closet.

Whilst we’ve seen the likes of Kate Middleton’s hair flower and powder blue dress and Duchess Sophie's pink and white gingham outfit at royal garden parties so far this year, the Duchess of Gloucester has taken a more understated approach. She was one of three members of the extended Royal Family who attended the Royal Kennel Club garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 24. Alongside her husband the Duke of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent who are both the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousins, Birgitte, the Duchess stood out in navy blue.

Although the Royal Family wear blue very often, brighter shades are often favored by the likes of Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, but Duchess Birgitte opted for a more subtle tone. The Duchess of Gloucester’s navy blue shirt dress was a Max Mara piece and although this is a luxury brand, the design was truly classic. There are similar shirt dresses on the high street that could help fans recreate this garden party look at a more affordable price.

The dress features floaty long sleeves ending in cuffs, with an understated collar and a pleated skirt adding extra definition. Down the front are tiny buttons in the same rich, navy blue shade and as well as a waistband accentuating the Duchess’ silhouette there’s also some sheer detailing across the top of the bodice and down the sides of the sleeves.

Falling to an elegant midi length the Duchess of Gloucester’s navy blue shirt dress is the perfect formal choice for a royal garden party. However, compared to the vivid shades and bright pastels we so often see from her fellow royals, this is a relatively subtle royal outfit. The color of blue is more low-key and can be paired with different accessories and even outerwear pieces in colder weather but is still a pop of color.

Whilst some royal looks are so formal and smart that people might not be able to imagine themselves wearing something similar, Duchess Birgitte’s shirt dress could be dressed down with a pair of sneakers or sandals and wouldn’t look out of place at other occasions. For the royal garden party she showed how it could be dressed up instead by opting for a matching navy blue hat and Eliot Zed beige wedge shoes.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were the only working royals at this particular garden party as Prince Michael of Kent isn’t one himself and they hosted the event. They appeared alongside the King and Queen on the balcony at the coronation and featured in the official group coronation portrait. The Royal Kennel Club marked its 150th anniversary this year and Prince Michael of Kent is their President. The late Queen Elizabeth was patron of the club for seven decades and in April, King Charles confirmed their royal prefix.