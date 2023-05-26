Queen Letizia of Spain’s petal pink blouse and white culottes highlight a major royal spring trend - and we’re loving it!

Queen Letizia of Spain’s petal pink blouse and white culottes for Infanta Sofia’s confirmation highlighted a major royal spring trend.

Queen Letizia was a vision in pink and white for Infanta Sofia’s confirmation on May 25 as she opted for a classically elegant look.

Her choice showcased one of the hottest royal spring trends as everyone from Kate Middleton to Queen Mathilde of Belgium can’t get enough of pink.

Just days after Queen Letizia of Spain’s chic pantsuit for Princess Leonor’s graduation captured our imaginations, the senior Spanish royal has done it again when it comes to putting together seriously inspirational looks. Queen Letizia stepped out in Madrid with King Felipe to attend the confirmation of their younger daughter Infanta Sofia at the Asunción de Nuestra Señora Church. For this special family occasion she opted for an elegant outfit that highlighted a major royal trend for spring that we’ve been seeing more and more in recent weeks.

Queen Letizia of Spain’s petal pink blouse from Hugo Boss featured a high V-neck and softly draped short sleeves that gave extra dimension to the classic silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Keeping to the Hugo Boss theme, her white ankle-length culottes are also understood to be from the brand. Their wide-length design provides a brilliant contrast to the form-fitting bodice of the blouse and helps to accentuate her waist.

The culottes feature a built-in belt and she kept her additional accessories neutral with the Furla bag she wore to Princess Leonor’s graduation in Wales and beautiful wedge espadrilles from Macarena Shoes that are just as beautiful as Kate Middleton’s espadrilles.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s petal pink blouse also echoed Kate Middleton as well as plenty of other British and European royals as if there was a royal color of the season it definitely seems to be pink!

The same day as Queen Letizia made her appearance in her pink and white ensemble, Kate Middleton’s pink suit wowed during an engagement in London. She also opted for a brighter shade at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 22 when Kate Middleton’s bubblegum pink shirt dress was incredibly similar in tone to Queen Letizia’s peplum outfit at King Charles’ coronation.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images// Image 3: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Over the coronation weekend more generally we saw a lot of pink in various bold shades from the royals, starting at the Buckingham Palace reception held the evening before. For this special occasion, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore shocking pink and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark opted for coral.

Meanwhile, on the big day itself it wasn’t just Queen Letizia wearing pink as Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a dramatic ice-pink cape-style dress and Princess Margaret’s granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones stunned in a very pale pink tone.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images // Image 3: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images// Image 4: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It looks as though pink is the royals’ go-to color of choice for the warmer months and Queen Letizia’s petal pink blouse is the perfect pop of pink in her otherwise white outfit. Both her daughters wore bold shades of pink too and both her mother and King Felipe’s mother also had pink elements to their outfits. Infanta Sofia’s confirmation comes just days after the family traveled to the UK to watch Princess Leonor graduate from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme of the UWC Atlantic College.