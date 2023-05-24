Queen Letizia of Spain’s chic pantsuit for Princess Leonor’s graduation proves winter whites are here to stay for spring

Queen Letizia of Spain’s chic pantsuit for Princess Leonor’s graduation proved winter whites are here to stay for spring.

The Queen of Spain traveled to the UK to attend her daughter Princess Leonor’s graduation and opted for a stunning pantsuit.

Queen Letizia’s all-white suit oozed elegance and showed that winter whites can work in the warmer months too.

Many Kate Middleton’s dresses are iconic but we’ve seen a definite shift in the senior royals’ closet choices toward pantsuits in recent months and plenty of European royals are also experts at styling this versatile item. Arriving back in the UK a few weeks after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation Queen Letizia of Spain’s chic pantsuit upped the style ante again on May 20. She proved that winter whites are here to stay for spring as she attended her daughter Princess Leonor’s graduation ceremony in Wales.

The Princess of Asturias, who's the heir to the Spanish throne, graduated from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme of the UWC Atlantic College.

Her delighted family were quick to support her, with King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their younger daughter Infanta Sofía there at the ceremony. For this important occasion Queen Letizia of Spain’s chic pantsuit was a beautifully classic choice, allowing Princess Leonor to truly shine on her special day.

The Queen’s suit was all white and designed by Carolina Herrera, with straight-leg cut pants and a blazer with a single white button, keeping to the monochrome theme. Underneath her jacket she opted for a subtle Zara pink camisole top that was briefly seen in photographs from the day and she completed her look with a Furla white shoulder bag.

(Image credit: A.G.E FotoStock/Alamy Stock Photo)

Her choice to color-block is one that royals across the world are known for and for the springtime weather in Wales, a bright white was the perfect dazzling choice.

Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor graduated just months before she is set to start three years of training with the General Military Academy in September. She enrolled at UWC Atlantic College in 2021 and the college is based at St Donat’s Castle in South Wales within 122 acres of woodland and farmland.

The college teaches the International Baccalaureate as well as pursuing co-curricular community service activities. And Queen Letizia and King Felipe weren’t the only European royals to make the trip over to watch their daughter graduate on May 20. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were also there to see Princess Alexia’s graduation.

(Image credit: A.G.E FotoStock/Alamy Stock Photo)

This special ceremony came just a few weeks after both royal couples were in the UK for the coronation. For King Charles’ big day, Queen Letizia’s bubblegum pink peplum look was a magnificent and eye-catching choice compared to the more understated glamor of her pantsuit.

However, both looks showcase her flair for style and love of playing with colors for different occasions. We can’t help hoping that Queen Letizia of Spain’s chic pantsuit in particular is given another outing again very soon!