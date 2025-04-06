Queen Letizia’s maxi skirt and kitten heels combination is the comfy spring outfit formula you should try

Red might not be the first colour you think of when you hear 'spring,' but Queen Letizia has proved that the bright and bold shade fits seamlessly into any spring capsule wardrobe - but it wasn't just the colour of her striking spring look that has caught our eye, as her maxi skirt and kitten heels combination is ideal elevated casual wear for this warm season.

Stepping out to visit the Centre For Mind, Brain And Behaviour Research at The University Of Granada on 1 April, she styled an elegant pleated maxi skirt with her red cashmere jumper and slipped into a comfortable pair of slingback kitten heels to finish off the look. The sleek and easy outfit formula created an effortlessly elegant look, and we'll certainly be following her lead this spring.

This is exactly the type of elegant and understated look we've come to expect from Letizia and she never dissapoints with her stylish, chic and easy-to-recreate outfits. We've all got a floating maxi skirt hanging up in our wardrobes, though ours may not be from luxury Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez, and her plain and simple crew neck jumper is a staple that's easily paired with the style for an elevated everyday look.

Recreating Letizia's skirt and jumper blend, the beauty is that you can alter the colour and styles to work with items you already own. Why not try a black maxi skirt with a contrasting white blouse for a tonal look? Or lean into a neutral palette by pairing a soft pink maxi with a sand-toned cardigan. The options are endless with this outfit formula.

To finish off her outfit, Letizia slipped into a pair of comfortable slingback kitten heels with their elongated point-toe and versatile sandy hue complimenting the bold red jumper beautifully while also grounding the outfit with a more neutral, nude tone.

The choice of comfortable shoe doesn't surprise woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock, who says that Letizia has become a go-to for comfortable shoe inspiration, "Kitten heels are an underrated footwear option and I love that Queen Letizia is championing them with this wonderfully elegant outfit."

She added, "The Queen of Spain has been favouring low and block heels more and more in recent years and they’re a comfortable alternative to stilettos but still give elevation and feel polished."

For a more casual event, we could easily see this outfit looking stunning with a pair of your best white trainers, some trendy ballet flats or some flat loafers (which are set to be one of 2025's biggest shoe trends), though Letizia's slingbacks are ideal to get a more formal, elevated edge.