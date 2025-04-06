Queen Letizia’s maxi skirt and kitten heels combination is the comfy spring outfit formula you should try
Queen Letizia of Spain gave a masterclass in easy spring styling with her maxi skirt and kitten heels combination - we'll be using her outfit formula that's effortlessly elegant and super comfortable too.
Emma Shacklock
Red might not be the first colour you think of when you hear 'spring,' but Queen Letizia has proved that the bright and bold shade fits seamlessly into any spring capsule wardrobe - but it wasn't just the colour of her striking spring look that has caught our eye, as her maxi skirt and kitten heels combination is ideal elevated casual wear for this warm season.
Stepping out to visit the Centre For Mind, Brain And Behaviour Research at The University Of Granada on 1 April, she styled an elegant pleated maxi skirt with her red cashmere jumper and slipped into a comfortable pair of slingback kitten heels to finish off the look. The sleek and easy outfit formula created an effortlessly elegant look, and we'll certainly be following her lead this spring.
Shop Pleated Maxi Skirts
This maxi skirt is beautifully flowy and floating, with a flared shape giving tonnes of movement to the pleated crepe fabric. A high waist with a covered elastic waistband makes sure you're comfortable all day.
With a satin fabric creating a beautiful sheen across the pleats of this maxi skirt, you'll catch the light and look oh-so luxe when wearing this skirt. The length is perfect for pairing with kitten heels or flat sandals and the pink is a versatile shade.
Cotton fabric gives this pleated skirt a more structured, though still flatteringly floaty, shape and proves that pleats come in all shapes and sizes. We love how the pleats add texture to the waist of the skirt, while they soften out towards the hem for a more fluid shape.
Shop Kitten Heels
Made from a super soft suede, these slingback kitten heels will see so much wear over the spring, with the sandy neutral tone allowing you to wear them with numerous spring staples from maxi skirts to your favourite pair of jeans.
These kitten heels ooze comfort with their low heel, slingback strap and soft rouching. The cream shade is super versatile too, but they're also available in black, red and a stunningly dainty blush pink shade too.
Available in a range of nude and pastel shades, as well as both black and white, these kitten heels are perfect for spring and make for some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes out there with their slingback strap and walkable heel.
This is exactly the type of elegant and understated look we've come to expect from Letizia and she never dissapoints with her stylish, chic and easy-to-recreate outfits. We've all got a floating maxi skirt hanging up in our wardrobes, though ours may not be from luxury Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez, and her plain and simple crew neck jumper is a staple that's easily paired with the style for an elevated everyday look.
Recreating Letizia's skirt and jumper blend, the beauty is that you can alter the colour and styles to work with items you already own. Why not try a black maxi skirt with a contrasting white blouse for a tonal look? Or lean into a neutral palette by pairing a soft pink maxi with a sand-toned cardigan. The options are endless with this outfit formula.
To finish off her outfit, Letizia slipped into a pair of comfortable slingback kitten heels with their elongated point-toe and versatile sandy hue complimenting the bold red jumper beautifully while also grounding the outfit with a more neutral, nude tone.
The choice of comfortable shoe doesn't surprise woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock, who says that Letizia has become a go-to for comfortable shoe inspiration, "Kitten heels are an underrated footwear option and I love that Queen Letizia is championing them with this wonderfully elegant outfit."
She added, "The Queen of Spain has been favouring low and block heels more and more in recent years and they’re a comfortable alternative to stilettos but still give elevation and feel polished."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For a more casual event, we could easily see this outfit looking stunning with a pair of your best white trainers, some trendy ballet flats or some flat loafers (which are set to be one of 2025's biggest shoe trends), though Letizia's slingbacks are ideal to get a more formal, elevated edge.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Fancy spring cleaning your hair, scalp, and soul? Try a Japanese head spa in these 6 steps
This trending haircare ritual promises scalp care and a calmer mind
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
It's time to cut back ornamental grasses, and the expert team at Sarah Raven are here to help
With spring well and truly here, the team share their top tips to get ornamental grasses ready for new growth
By Emily Smith Published
-
Queen Mary's tailored Parisian outfit will inspire you to wear shorts differently this spring
Queen Mary of Denmark just made longer shorts look so chic in France and it's encouraged us to try this style.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s added a dainty Missoma bracelet to her jewellery box and we're buying the exact same
Duchess Sophie wore one bracelet on repeat during her visit to Nepal and this stunning Missoma design is in our basket.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle shares rare look inside her 'understated luxury' kitchen - her Le Creuset favourites have our seal of approval
With Love, Meghan gave fans an idea of what the Duchess of Sussex’s kitchen style is like and now we’ve had it confirmed in a sneak peek.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Maxi skirts are the new midi dresses and Queen Mary’s floral design is utterly eye-catching
Queen Mary’s floral skirt has convinced us that maxi skirts are a brilliant alternative to midi dresses for spring and summer.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Should Adolescence be shown in schools? Yes, but 'parents need to get involved', expert says
Parenting expert Tanith Carey believes Adolescence being shown in schools is a good thing - but parents should have their say too
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Zara Tindall's clever heel trick is an affordable wedding season saviour
Wearing high heels isn’t for the faint hearted but Zara Tindall’s clever trick is an inexpensive way to make wedding season that bit easier.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These high street espadrilles will add some Kate Middleton-inspired glam to your spring wardrobe
Versatile and easy to wear on repeat.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie prove that buying items you love in multiple colours can really pay off
They've shown that having your favourite pieces in several shades can be so handy if they're true to your signature style
By Emma Shacklock Published