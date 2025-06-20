Pippa Middleton solved our summer evening wear dilemma with this flattering black halterneck and burnt orange maxi skirt

Knowing what to wear in the heat can be a struggle, especially when it comes to occasion wear. But Pippa Middleton's burnt orange maxi skirt and simple black halter neck top is a failsafe combination.

Never one to shy away from bright and bold colours, Pippa is a great person to take styling inspiration from in the warmer months, with her love for wearable colour helping us to inject more statement and fun pieces into our summer capsule wardrobes.

And it's not just her recent looks that have us inspired. Back in 2013, she stunned in burnt orange as she arrived for the Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Over a decade on, the striking hue of her satin maxi skirt makes for the perfect evening wear in warmer months, with it perfectly balancing sophistication and fun, bright colour.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "A simple halterneck top and statement skirt is an effortless combination, particularly if it's hot weather or you're packing for a holiday. Choose a bold colour or a punchy print for the skirt, and if you fancy a bit more coverage on top, swap to a crisp white shirt."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pippa Middleton's Look

The maxi style was impossibly flattering on Pippa's frame, with a high waist accentuated by a thin leather belt. We love the pleated detailing across the fabric that brought a beautiful, floating movement to the silhouette.

Balancing out the bright and bold burnt orange satin, Pippa styled the statement skirt with a black halter neck top, whose simple and sleek bar detail on the chest drew the eye towards flattering halter neck straps. She then finished the look with a pair of chunky black peep-toe heels that grounded the skirt's colour with their darker tone.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a simple black snake-skin clutch bag while a glimmering gold bangle added a sophisticated shine to the outfit.

The orange satin of her skirt might feel like a colour that could easily wash you out, but its rich and shimmery shade worked only to compliment Pippa's tanned and glowing skin. Her choice to pair the colourful skirt with black accessories helped to highlight her tan even more, with it bringing it a dark, contrasting shade into her look.

Further highlighting this sun-kissed glow was Pippa's makeup. Keeping her eye makeup minimal, her skin was the focus of the look with a warm-toned bronzer adding dimension to her face while a sweeping of bold peachy pink blusher brought a fresh, flattering pop of colour to the apples of her cheeks and the high points of her cheekbones.

With her hair pushed back off of her face simply by gripping her face-framing pieces back, the makeup could really shine. But the hairstyle also showed off her impossibly shiny strands. Her warm and rich brunette hair is envious and no doubt gets its shine from a rigorous haircare routine.