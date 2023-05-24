Why Kate Middleton's latest surprise royal visit may have upset Charles and Camilla

Kate Middleton's surprise visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday may have left the King and Queen 'disappointed', a royal insider has claimed.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the annual garden show in London shortly before His Majesty and the Queen Consort arrived later that evening.

Kate Middleton's surprise visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday was widely considered to be a success, but it seems that the royal's appearance may have had some unintended consequences.

A royal insider has claimed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla could have been upset by the fanfare around the Princess of Wales's reception, which may have 'overshadowed' media coverage of their own attendance at the annual garden exhibition later that same day.

Wearing a bubble-gum pink shirt dress and comfy espadrilles, the 41-year-old was all smiles as she joined primary school pupils for the event's first-ever Children's Picnic.

Ever the natural with young people, Kate chatted with the adorable infants about everything from what it's like to be a princess to growing your own fruits.

She also received a tour of an outdoor kitchen at The Savills Garden, before heading to experience the tranquility of the Samaritans Listening Garden and the insects of the Royal Entomological Society Garden. The mum-of-three's visit received a huge amount of coverage in the press, as folks scrambled to get all the details about the unexpected engagement.

It has now been claimed, however, that King Charles III and Queen Camilla may have been frustrated with the media frenzy surrounding Kate's visit. The regal couple arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show after the princess had left, marking their first trip to the iconic exhibition as monarch and consort.

"With his love of horticulture, His Majesty's appearance at Chelsea was an important engagement," an insider told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail.

"It's a shame that his visit with Her Majesty the Queen received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed."

This isn't the first time that the King's concerns over the Princess of Wales's popularity have made headlines.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed that his father had reprimanded Prince William and Kate Middleton for distracting the media from his own engagements.

"Pa and Camilla didn't like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes," the Duke of Sussex wrote. "They'd openly scolded Willy about it many times."

