Kate Middleton’s “apprenticeship” that is helping her grow “more and more regal” has been discussed by an expert - and it makes total sense.

The Princess of Wales’ many years as a royal girlfriend before she married Prince William reportedly helped give her “invaluable” experience.

According to an expert Kate Middleton was “absolutely” a Queen-in-Waiting at the coronation as she’s flourished in the Royal Family.

This royal news comes as Queen Camilla's decadent “last supper” with “bitter chocolate ice cream” and multiple glasses of red wine sounds incredible.

The Princess of Wales has been observed becoming more and more confident undertaking her royal responsibilities in recent years. At King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation she was a prominent figure, appearing in the procession, on the Buckingham Palace balcony and in King Charles’ official coronation group portrait. As the future Queen Consort this perhaps isn’t surprising and according to a royal expert Kate Middleton’s “apprenticeship” years as a royal girlfriend have helped her to become “more regal”.

Getting candid with OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief that the Princess of Wales has drawn “strength” from the years before she married Prince William.

(Image credit: Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think her strength is drawn from the fact that she was given such a long apprenticeship," she explained. “Those nine or 10 years when she was allowed to see a little bit of what life will be like in the royal court were completely invaluable."

Reflecting that in her opinion Kate seemed a “little bit shy in the beginning”, Jennie suggested that the Prince of Wales has been instrumental in giving her an impression of royal life before she embarked on it full-time.

“He has gently introduced her into what life would be like and has let her shine and constantly demonstrates that he's hugely proud of her. When she campaigns on certain issues, like mental health or early years learning, he allows her center stage without quibble. They are an incredibly strong couple which gives her a great deal of confidence,” he said.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal expert then declared how much Kate has changed as she’s settled into this public role, saying, “As the days go by and the weeks go by and the engagements go by, she seems to grow more and more regal - she looked absolutely the part of a Queen-in-Waiting at the Coronation."

It seems Kate Middleton’s “apprenticeship” years before her and Prince William’s wedding could’ve been incredibly helpful in preparing for her life as a future Queen. It’s something Prince William himself also briefly referenced in their engagement interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

After affirming he was “massively” protective of her, the Prince continued, “Her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best, sort of, guidance and chance to see what life has been like - or what life is like - in the family."

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

It was then that Prince William confessed that this played into his decision to wait a little longer to propose to Kate than some might’ve expected.

“That’s kind of almost why I’ve been waiting this long is that I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much,” he admitted.

Now all these years later Kate Middleton is a dedicated senior royal who not only helps raise awareness of causes and organizations close to her own heart but also supports King Charles and Queen Camilla more than ever.