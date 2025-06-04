How 'second mum' Carole Middleton helps Prince William 'flourish'
The Princess of Wales's mother could reportedly be a key 'maternal figure' in Prince William's life and has helped him to 'flourish'
When Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011, much of the focus was on Kate joining the Royal Family - but Prince William also became part of the Middleton clan.
And as it turns out, while Kate got plenty of titles in the marriage, William got something of a "second mom" in Carole, who has always been a rock to Kate, and has become a similar beacon of support for her son-in-law.
Making her first appearance at Royal Ascot in 2022 on June 19, Carole Middleton was seen chatting happily with members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales. During this sunshine-filled day at the races, Prince William was pictured coming to Carole’s rescue after her heel became caught in the grass and they seemed to find the whole wardrobe mishap pretty hilarious.
Carole and Prince William are thought to share a great, close bond, and it’s now been suggested by psychiatrist Max Pemberton that in some ways, she’s like a "second mom" to him.
According to British tabloid The Mirror, Max suggested that Carole might be a "maternal figure" in the future King’s life and the Middletons offer a different kind of family dynamic to the one he himself grew up with.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was $29.95, Now $11.14 on pre-order at Amazon
Set to be released on 1st August 2024, this fascinating biography of the Princess of Wales reflects upon how she came to be the woman she is today. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources both on and off the record within the royal household and considers Kate's beginnings, romance with Prince William and royal role.
"We all know how tricky life with in-laws can be. And yet sometimes, they provide an alternative type of family to ours, which is welcome," Max claimed. "It's said William considers Carole a second mum. Of course, he lost his own at a tender age, so Carole may represent that maternal figure he's lacked."
The royal columnist went on to suggest that the Middleton family also "give him a glimpse of the kind normal life he's never had."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Carole's "indispensable" role with William, Kate and their three children is not only helping them have a sense of "ordinary life", it's something that Max revealed can help someone to "flourish."
"The embrace of a new family, with its different perspectives and traditions, can be very healthy and help us to flourish," he added.
Perhaps the biggest indicator that this has been the case is that Prince William and Kate moved their family from London to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, to allow them to have something closer to the childhood Kate had growing up in nearby Berkshire.
Moreover, previously speaking to OK!, royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggested that the Prince of Wales is recreating the ‘Middleton model’ as he and Kate raise Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.
"Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William," Duncan alleged. "William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house."
"By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends. That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain," he stated.
In their engagement interview back in 2010, Kate shared her hope that they would one day have their own happy family and explained how hers have always been there in challenging times.
"[Family is] very important to me. And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves. They've been great over the years - helping me with difficult times. We see a lot of each other and they are very, very dear to me," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I'm building my holiday wardrobe around Demi Moore's coastal white trousers, striped shirt, and leather flats combination
Elegant, cool, and quietly luxurious, this three-piece look is the answer to hot-weather dressing
-
Princess Lilibet is 4! Meghan Markle shares adorable unseen photos
The Duchess of Sussex has shared a new photo of the young princess for her fourth birthday
-
Carole Middleton’s go-to trick for eye-enhancing makeup you can do in minutes
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick is a simple yet effective way to achieve 'fuller' looking lashes no matter the occasion
-
The 'wistful' prediction Carole Middleton had for her family that daughter-in-law Alizée made a reality
Carole Middleton expressed her heartfelt hope for James and Alizée back in 2018 and within three years her wish had been granted
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have their very own 'Mary Poppins-like' figure - and it's their grandma Carole
A royal source has claimed that Carole Middleton has become a 'Mary Poppins-like figure' to her three royal grandchildren
-
Carole and Michael Middleton were 'hugely dedicated' parents and 'sacrificed' a lot for their children growing up, Kate remembers
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices to support their children are something the Princess of Wales once spoke about on a podcast
-
Carole Middleton's trusty trick for elevating straight leg jeans is one we always come back to
Kate Middleton's mom expertly elevated her dark wash blue jeans, offsetting the casual raw hem of the pants with a chic, sleek accessory that we're fans of
-
Carole Middleton convinced us to revive our skinny jeans with her timeless styling
Carole Middleton's signature looks are always so classic and her way of wearing skinny jeans is something worth taking note of
-
We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress and updo – it's such an elegant look
Carole's outfit choices never fail to impress us - and her red dress is a classic
-
James Middleton says he 'had three mothers growing up' as he opens up on close-knit family bond
The Princess of Wales’s brother had several 'mothering figures' during his childhood and was 'fortunate' to have this tightknit support system.