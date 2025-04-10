Don’t let white jeans daunt you - Duchess Sophie’s styling method shows they're just as versatile as blue denim
Blue jeans are a wardrobe must-have for so many of us but white denim has a reputation for being a lot more challenging to style.
The paler colour is often thought of as being unforgiving, but it’s perfect for spring/summer and always surges in popularity this time of year. Even the royals are on board with white jeans outfits and although we never usually see Duchess Sophie wearing any kind of denim to engagements, she recently made an exception.
The senior royal stepped out at The Yellow Labrador Club on 8th April wearing straight leg white jeans. They were high-waisted and full length, which worked so well with her suede Gianvito Rossi boots underneath.
Cropped jeans will always be a key denim trend, but for maximum versatility we’d always go for regular length designs as they look great with both boots and shoes.
Shop White Jeans Like Duchess Sophie's
If you want a pair of affordable white jeans so you can recreate the Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit, these are a great option. They're mid-rise and made from cotton fabric, with belt loops and five pockets. They'd look amazing styled with beige ankle boots and a blazer like Sophie's, or with trainers and a contrasting T-shirt.
Crafted with some stretch for comfort, these white jeans from Levi's are a classic style that you'll reach for time and time again in the warmer months. They have a flattering high-rise cut and a modern straight leg silhouette. Accessorise with everything from trainers to ballet flats and heels depending on whether you want to dress them up or down.
We love wearing slightly more cropped trousers and jeans in the spring and summer months and these ones are perfect for showing off your footwear. They're made from breathable, cotton-rich fabric with stretch and have a modern, slim leg design. The high-rise waist means you can easily tuck in your favourite T-shirts and shirts.
Complete The Look
This single-breasted blazer is made from breathable linen and has padded shoulders to give it a structured finish. It also comes in a khaki green shade, but we especially love this soft beige tone for it's versatility. You can throw it on with jeans for a more casual look or with tailored linen trousers to create a smart co-ord.
You can bring an extra level of chicness to an outfit with this stylish Breton striped top. It's similar in design to Duchess Sophie's beige and white knit but is made from comfortable pure cotton. The raglan sleeves and seam detailing down the front are lovely details.
Crafted from leather, these light beige ankle boots have lacing at the front and a gently padded top edge. Satin linings, leather insoles and sturdy soles make these feel luxurious and fashion-forward. They'd work well with active wear if you're running errands or with a midi dress or jeans.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s jeans had a straight leg cut which strikes a lovely balance between the looser styles like wide and palazzo jeans and more tapered options. They work well as part of a smart-casual outfit and white jeans in particular are easy to elevate.
The paler colour and shape makes them look almost like tailored trousers and this means they can be paired effortlessly with heels and smarter shirts, as well as trainers and T-shirts as a day-to-day outfit. This is why white jeans are worth trying out, even if you’ve never been totally sure about them before.
Style them as if they were white trousers and you’ll find wearing them becomes a lot simpler. The King’s sister-in-law went for a classic beige blazer and Breton striped knit from Frame to complement the denim.
We often see blue and white striped tops and jumpers on the high street and online, but if you’re going to wear a pattern there’s no reason why you can’t try more neutral combinations. The beige and white were less of a contrast and this brought a softness to her ensemble.
These two colours also tied the rest of Duchess Sophie's outfit together, as each other piece was either white or beige. Her single-breasted blazer from Eleventy Milano was a formal addition and she went practical but chic with her suede boots.
As she was outside and interacting with some gorgeous Labradors during her visit to The Yellow Labrador Club, it made sense that she wore chunky-soled footwear. They rose to just under the hem of her jeans, creating a seamless silhouette.
This outfit just goes to show that white jeans and simple, neutral staples are a brilliant match. Although it most likely wasn’t intentional, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s look also coordinated with the dogs she got to meet that day.
She made this visit as she was announced as the new Royal Patron of the club - a role once held by the late Queen Elizabeth. The Yellow Labrador Club encourages the breeding of pure Yellow Labrador Retrievers and the senior royal met members and guests for tea and a Field Trial demonstration in Windsor Great Park near Windsor Castle.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
