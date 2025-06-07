Not sure how to wear jean shorts? Duchess Sophie's take is surprisingly approachable
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked effortlessly cool and relaxed in her jean shorts, tee and sunglasses
Rivkie Baum
While some trends come and go, some looks come back around each year without fail - and for summer, a pair of jean shorts will always be in demand.
But before you think you have to try and rock a pair of short daisy dukes, look at Duchess Sophie's effortlessly laid back - and flattering - take on the trend back in 2018.
Duchess Sophie’s denim shorts from 2018 are perfect for sunny summer days. She wore them during an Association of Sail Training Organisations’ sailing day and they were a fabulous Bermuda short cut in a classic mid-wash denim color.
woman&home's Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, shares why a pair of jean shorts should be in everyone's wardrobe this summer.
"When it comes to denim shorts this season, forget Daisy Dukes and make a beeline for Bermuda length designs instead. Sophie's denim shorts offer the style solution to this tricky trend, delivering the wearability of jeans, but with a distinctly more summery feel.
"Pairable with everything from crisp white linen shirts to slouchy tees and even light, slouchy knitwear, a longer pair of shorts is great for holiday and casual weekend wardrobes."
Shop Jean Shorts For Summer
The longer, looser cut of Sophie's jean shorts, falling just below the knee, offer an elegant way to wear jean shorts if you’re not so comfortable having a lot of your bare legs visible.
The soft blue shade of her shorts was gorgeous and the subtle lighter wash running down the centre helped to give a leg lengthening effect. With a straight leg fit that accentuated the casual feel, Duchess Sophie’s denim shorts were a very different look for her.
Whether or not you’re tempted to copy Her Royal Highness’s denim choice this summer, a pair of denim shorts is such an easy item to style. There are so many lengths and washes to choose from depending on what you’d be wearing with them the most and if blue denim just isn’t for you then a pair of white denim shorts is a versatile alternative that can look more formal.
The senior royal paired them with a loose pale gray tee worn untucked over the top. It had a classic crew neck and capped sleeves, making it a timeless staple that can be styled with so many outfits.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit was an inspired blend of functional and fashionable and she accessorized with a pair of sporty brown sunglasses that had black and white on the arms for added detail.
The combination of the neutral tones made these so wearable and Duchess Sophie was seen with them on throughout her sailing day.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is Royal Patron of the Association of Sail Training Organisations and is known for her love of many sports. In 2020 she ran part of the virtual London marathon and in 2016 she cycled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Buckingham Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Diamond Challenge and raised more than £180,000 as the Award celebrated its 60th anniversary. She was met at the end by her delighted husband Prince Edward and their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.
“If you told me that I would feel like this at the end of seven days cycling I would never have believed you,” she declared at the finish. “I do feel good and it has been a lovely, lovely experience.”
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
