Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s chic look is a reminder that every wardrobe should include a pair of white jeans

The model styled her fresh white denim with understated separates for a timeless combination that's easy to recreate

Rosie huntington whiteley wearing white
(Image credit: Getty Images)
A pair of white jeans is a classic style staple that I think deserves a place in every wardrobe, but as a fashion editor, I also understand there’s something about them that can feel a little daunting to some. If you worry that the fresh white colour is a little too much for you, or may not be as flattering as your old faithful true blue jeans, I urge you to have a rethink for the coming months.

White jeans and sunny weather are a match made in heaven, and you’ll be surprised by how much wear you can get out of one pair. When it comes to white jeans outfits for the coming months, your fresh denim can be worn as a base note to bold floral tops, timeless striped T-shirts or even understated black separates – as shown by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who recently stepped out in a gorgeous monochrome ensemble. The model styled up her Phoebe Philo jeans with a simple white top, an oversized leather jacket, and a pair of strappy black heels, which worked as an effortlessly chic outfit combination that can easily be recreated.

I love the mix of high and low pieces in Rosie’s outfit, and her finished look will sit well for both day and evening plans. I have rounded up the very same denim pair as well as some similar styles to reinvent her look below.

rosie huntington whiteley wearing white jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get The Look

Phoebe Philo , Classic Jeans in Plaster WhiteExact Match

Phoebe Philo
Classic Jeans in Plaster White

If you're unsure about the best jeans for your body type, these classic cut straight leg jeans are a safe bet and will flatter nicely on most shapes and sizes. Wear them like Rosie and team with matching basics or add interest with a printed blouse.

Zara , Leather Effect Jacket

Zara
Leather Effect Jacket

Rosie's jacket by Phoebe Philo has sadly sold out, but this designer double will recreate the look brilliantly. The glossy faux-leather fabric and flicked up collar gives the classic biker style a modern rework.

John Lewis & Partners, Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Tshirt
John Lewis & Partners
Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Tshirt

A fuss-free staple like this top is perfect to wear as a simplistic base layer for a wide range of outfits. Wear it like the star, and buddy up with denim and a cover-up or simply team with a pair of wide leg trousers and a silky scarf.

Shop More White Jeans

Mango , Matilda Medium Rise Straight Jean
Mango
Matilda Medium Rise Straight Jean

This pair is made from a light cotton fabric that will keep you cool during high summer. As well as being comfortable to wear, they will look chic with an endless number of tops too.

Reiss , Selin Mid Rise Straight Jean
Reiss
Selin Mid Rise Straight Jean

I like how the this pair of jeans has been styled on the model - a tan belt gives them a bit of a boho spin that feels very different to Rosie's ensemble. Finish with woven sandals.

M&S , High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jean
M&S
High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jean

The crisp pleat down the front of these jeans gives the wider cut leg a smarter feel, making this pair very versatile. Tuck in a cami or opt for a top-to-toe colour block outfit by matching them with a crisp white shirt.

Rosie’s look is perfect for this tricky in-between-seasons time of year, and when the weather heats up, you could copy her white top and bottom outfit but replace her heavier leather jacket for a patterned bomber or an embroidered waistcoat.

When it comes to styling your white jeans, simply wear your pair exactly as you would wear your trusty navy denim. Still unsure? I spoke to Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski for some tips, and she explained: "White jeans are a great investment for the summer season. This light-hued addition to your wardrobe will make you wonder how you ever lived without a pair, as they’re a quick way to make any outfit look fresh.

"Wear them with a white tee and matching trainers for an instantly pulled together casual look or style with similar light tones for the perfect low-key summer outfit."

I promise that fresh white jeans are more wearable than you might expect, and once you've found your pair, they will fast become your all-week go-to.

a headshot of antonia kraskowksi
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

