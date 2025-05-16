Pippa Middleton's chic summer look is a masterclass in styling white jeans - her ballet pumps and striking blue blazer are perfect for May

Pippa is known for her elegantly understated style that perfectly blends business with casual - and this outfit is a timeless example

Pippa Middleton seen on streets of Manhattan on September 5, 2012 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in News

It's not often that we see Pippa Middleton out and about, but there's no shortage of archival looks we can dip into and learn from. Catherine, Princess of Wales's sister never fails to wow with her outfit choices, and this 2011 outfit has us wishing that we could raid Pippa's capsule closet.

If you're struggling to know how to style white jeans outfits, look no further. Pippa stunned in a pair of skinny white jeans when she stepped out for a trip to London's Goring Hotel with her parents, Carole and Michael, and her brother James.

Expertly styling the bright white staple, Pippa kept things classic and chic by pairing the pants with a chic cobalt blue blazer, some ballet flats and a gray shopper bag.

Carole, James, Michael and Philippa Middleton depart the Goring Hotel in London on April 30, 2011 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Pippa's Style

Levi's white jeans
Levi's 314 Shaping Straight Women's Jeans

These straight leg, white jeans are very wearable with their simple shape, figure-hugging fit and loose ankle. Dress them up with a blazer like Pippa or down with T-shirts and loose-fitting blouses.

blue blazer
Endless Rose Tailored Single Button Blazer

This stunning blazer comes in a beautiful cobalt blue shade. Team with white jeans for a more relaxed style like Pippa's, or pair with a black midi dress.

ballet flats
Topshop Ash Leather Ruched Ballet Flat Shoes

Ballet flats are back in a big way, with everyone from A-listers to royalty and the fashion set wearing the footwear style. These classic Mary Janes will add a vintage feel to both smart and casual outfits.

white skinny jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Straight Jeans

These straight leg jeans offer the same sleek shape as Pippa's. Made from 99% cotton for breathability in a form-fitting silhouette, they're the perfect outfit base for any event.

blue zip up jacket
Madewell Double-Faced Rounded-Sleeve Jacket

If you love Pippa's look but want to make it slightly more wearable for everyday, this gorgeous zip-up jacket will do just the trick. Soft and comfortable, it will take you anywhere - and it's currently on sale at half price!

ballet flats
Mango Buckle Strap Corduroy Ballerina Flat

If you want a sophisticated and timeless shoe for spring and summer, a simple ballet flat is a brilliant investment. Comfortable and sleek, there's no occasion they won't work for.

Pippa added a simple cream blouse underneath her bold blazer, which softened the bright color and complemented the white tones in her outfit beautifully. Her hair was gleaming and glossy in the sun, styled straight, while simple and understated makeup finished the styling perfectly.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says that "white skinny jeans allow you to experiment with adding a statement piece in a bold color, like this cobalt blue blazer. Just keep the rest of your accessories simple à la Pippa to let the color contrast do all the talking."

A bold blazer like Pippa's is a closet staple no matter the season. Whichever color you gravitate towards, a blazer is a super versatile piece that you'll find easy to dress down with jeans and comfortable sneakers, or up with more formal pants and some statement footwear like chunky sandals or striking heels.

And, as has been proved by Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, nothing makes quite as big of a statement as a power suit pairing – so get some matching pants and strut your stuff.

Pippa Middleton in jeans and a blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White jeans can be tricky to wear, but Pippa shows us how pairing them with a structured, longer-fit blazer looks effortless and flattering.

Not only is her look a masterclass in styling white jeans, though, it's also great inspiration for skinny jeans outfits too.

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸