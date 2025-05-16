Pippa Middleton's chic summer look is a masterclass in styling white jeans - her ballet pumps and striking blue blazer are perfect for May
Pippa is known for her elegantly understated style that perfectly blends business with casual - and this outfit is a timeless example
Caroline Parr
It's not often that we see Pippa Middleton out and about, but there's no shortage of archival looks we can dip into and learn from. Catherine, Princess of Wales's sister never fails to wow with her outfit choices, and this 2011 outfit has us wishing that we could raid Pippa's capsule closet.
If you're struggling to know how to style white jeans outfits, look no further. Pippa stunned in a pair of skinny white jeans when she stepped out for a trip to London's Goring Hotel with her parents, Carole and Michael, and her brother James.
Expertly styling the bright white staple, Pippa kept things classic and chic by pairing the pants with a chic cobalt blue blazer, some ballet flats and a gray shopper bag.
Channel Pippa's Style
Pippa added a simple cream blouse underneath her bold blazer, which softened the bright color and complemented the white tones in her outfit beautifully. Her hair was gleaming and glossy in the sun, styled straight, while simple and understated makeup finished the styling perfectly.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says that "white skinny jeans allow you to experiment with adding a statement piece in a bold color, like this cobalt blue blazer. Just keep the rest of your accessories simple à la Pippa to let the color contrast do all the talking."
A bold blazer like Pippa's is a closet staple no matter the season. Whichever color you gravitate towards, a blazer is a super versatile piece that you'll find easy to dress down with jeans and comfortable sneakers, or up with more formal pants and some statement footwear like chunky sandals or striking heels.
And, as has been proved by Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, nothing makes quite as big of a statement as a power suit pairing – so get some matching pants and strut your stuff.
White jeans can be tricky to wear, but Pippa shows us how pairing them with a structured, longer-fit blazer looks effortless and flattering.
Not only is her look a masterclass in styling white jeans, though, it's also great inspiration for skinny jeans outfits too.
