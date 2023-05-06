Queen Letizia's bubblegum pink peplum look and unique hat steal the show at Charles’ coronation

Queen Letizia arrived at Westminster Abbey to celebrate King Charles' coronation wearing the chicest, bright pink dress - and a very unique hat we can't stop thinking about.

Of course, one of the most notable parts of watching such a historic celebration is seeing the outfits that everyone is wearing - particularly the royal women from across the world. So far, we've already seen, of course, the British royal women in some incredible ensembles (we really love Princess Beatrice's hot pink dress), but we're obsessed with the looks from the European royals as well, like Princess Mary of Denmark's regal purple ensemble.

One woman, though, who never fails to stand out as one of the chicest royal women out there is Queen Letizia of Spain - who has already been on our radar recently for fashionable looks like her flowing white dress.

Her coronation outfit proved to be no exception!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in pink, Letizia arrived with her husband, King Felipe VI, in a bubblegum pink gown with peplum detailing at the waist. The neckline features floral embroidery and tiny buttons down to her waist.

Of course, we can't forget about her fabulous hat (or anyone's fabulous hat for that matter, seeing as there have been quite a few today) - which is large and circular, and features an overlay of pink lace. She also sported a pair of small, clustered diamond earrings, as well as a pink rectangular clutch that perfectly matched her dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Letizia also rocked a fun pair of matching pink, slingback heels for the occasion. She also kept her hair in a neat, slicked back bun and kept her makeup naturally glam, as to not draw attention away from her incredible outfit.

And it wasn't the first time this weekend that Letiza stole the show with her perfectly put-together look, at the coronation pre-party at Buckingham Palace, Queen Letizia rocked a lime green ruched dress, from non-other than Victoria Beckham.