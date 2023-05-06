Princess Mary of Denmark proves regal purple and turquoise accessories are a winning combination as she arrives in style at the King's coronation

Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit stands out from the crowd as she attends King Charles's coronation alongside her husband, Crown Prince Frederick. The stylish Danish royal, who's originally from Australia, sported turquoise accessories for the second day in a row. The precious stone, it appears, is a popular choice among the Danish royals.

Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit screams royalty as she steps out in purple - which has long since been connected to royalty.

The stylish royal

Follow our King Charles Coronation live blog for all the latest coverage.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Cecily Wrap Shirt Dress, $170 / £135 (opens in new tab)| Reiss Look like true royalty in this classically regal shade. The color isn't all that's classic as the eternally flattering wrap dress shape serves to compliment most body types.

(opens in new tab) Poplin Wrap Dress, $169 / £129 | Massimo Dutti (opens in new tab) With the same waist tie and collared detailing as Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's dress, this Massimo Dutti alternative can be tied and adjusted to give the perfect fit.

(opens in new tab) Stuart Weitzman 75mm Pointed Suede Pumps, $348 / £311 | Farfetch (opens in new tab) These suede pumps are slightly shorter than Crown Princess Mary's, but with the same luxury look. We love the bright purple hue for this season.

We're obsessed with Princess Mary's maxi skirt, which was a far more casual boho look but, for the big day one of the brightest fashion stars among European royals went for a much more regal look.

Purple is a shade that's been linked to royalty since ancient times and the History Channel (opens in new tab) reports that its ties to kings and queens dates back to the ancient world, "where it was prized for its bold hues and often reserved for the upper crust."

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Although it's a far cry from more casual down-to-earth looks like Princess Mary of Denmark's blue shirt dress - her outfit of choice for the coronation synched her in at the waist, which is a silhouette she often opts for.

Never one to disappoint, the Crown Princess also looked fabulous the day before the coronation at a pre-party event attended by European royals and dignitaries from all over the world.

The event, which happened in London on May 5 at Buckingham Palace, featured other stylish royals. Who could forget Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress, which comes from British designer Victoria Beckham.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

During the coronation pre-party, the Princess wore a stunning mid-length coral dress, designed by Singapore-born UK designer Andrew Gn.

She didn't wear a headpiece for this more dressed-down event, but one commonality between this look and Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit is the addition of turquoise accents.

(Image credit: Luca Teuchmann/Luca Teuchmann / WireImage/Getty Images)

This time around it was a stunning turquoise clutch bag, which is similar to the turquoise jewelry she's wearing at the coronation.

Turquoise appears to be popular among the Danish Royal Family as her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is often photographed wearing jewelry featuring the precious stone.