Princess Mary of Denmark proves regal purple and turquoise accessories are a winning combination as she arrives in style at the King's coronation
Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit wows as she steps out in precious stones that appear to be popular among the Danish royals
Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit stands out from the crowd as she attends King Charles's coronation alongside her husband, Crown Prince Frederick. The stylish Danish royal, who's originally from Australia, sported turquoise accessories for the second day in a row. The precious stone, it appears, is a popular choice among the Danish royals.
Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit screams royalty as she steps out in purple - which has long since been connected to royalty.
The stylish royal
We're obsessed with Princess Mary's maxi skirt, which was a far more casual boho look but, for the big day one of the brightest fashion stars among European royals went for a much more regal look.
Purple is a shade that's been linked to royalty since ancient times and the History Channel (opens in new tab) reports that its ties to kings and queens dates back to the ancient world, "where it was prized for its bold hues and often reserved for the upper crust."
Although it's a far cry from more casual down-to-earth looks like Princess Mary of Denmark's blue shirt dress - her outfit of choice for the coronation synched her in at the waist, which is a silhouette she often opts for.
Never one to disappoint, the Crown Princess also looked fabulous the day before the coronation at a pre-party event attended by European royals and dignitaries from all over the world.
The event, which happened in London on May 5 at Buckingham Palace, featured other stylish royals. Who could forget Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress, which comes from British designer Victoria Beckham.
During the coronation pre-party, the Princess wore a stunning mid-length coral dress, designed by Singapore-born UK designer Andrew Gn.
She didn't wear a headpiece for this more dressed-down event, but one commonality between this look and Princess Mary of Denmark's coronation outfit is the addition of turquoise accents.
This time around it was a stunning turquoise clutch bag, which is similar to the turquoise jewelry she's wearing at the coronation.
Turquoise appears to be popular among the Danish Royal Family as her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is often photographed wearing jewelry featuring the precious stone.
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
