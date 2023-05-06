Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched Victoria Beckham dress makes bold style statement at pre-coronation reception

Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress made a seriously bold style statement at King Charles’ pre-coronation reception.

Queen Letizia of Spain attended a Buckingham Palace reception the night before King Charles’ coronation with her husband King Felipe.

She opted for a magnificent lime green ruched dress by Victoria Beckham and paired it with stand-out navy blue accessories.

Just days after Queen Letizia of Spain’s flowing white dress wowed us at a lunch for the President of Colombia, Gustavo Francisco Petro, she has once again proved she’s also the Queen of fashion-forward looks. Kate Middleton’s dresses might be iconic but we have a feeling Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress will also go down in royal style history too. She opted for this eye-catching piece as she and her husband King Felipe stepped out in London on May 5 to attend a Buckingham Palace pre-coronation reception.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

(opens in new tab) Gathered Waist Midi Dress In Parrot Green, $1,090 / £850 | Victoria Beckham (opens in new tab) Get Queen Letizia's exact look with this stunning Victoria Beckham dress. Complete with a gathered front and tulip sleeve detailing, this is a stylish standout piece.

(opens in new tab) Cape Sleeve Cut Out Dress In Olive, $1,090 / £790 | Victoria Beckham (opens in new tab) For a similar look with a little more shine, this asymmetric cape dress with sophisticated draping will pair beautifully with statement jewelry and pointed heels.

(opens in new tab) Green Zola Midaxi Dress, $168 / £99 | Nobody's Child (opens in new tab) For a more budget-friendly alternative, this olive green long sleeved dress has the same stylish appeal but is slightly more wearable for summer occasions.

(opens in new tab) Nicholas Josephine twist-front cutout silk-satin crepe midi dress, $272 / £228 | The Outnet (opens in new tab) This twist-front dress with a leg slit captures the same body-ruching movement of Queen Letizia's dress. Pair with a matching green bolero for a little more coverage.

Queen Letizia’s dress was designed by British legend Victoria Beckham (opens in new tab) and whilst pastels might be many people’s shades of choice for spring, she went bold in vibrant lime green. The dress featured an intricate ruched waist to accentuate her stunning silhouette and an elegant high neck, with short, floaty sleeves for extra drama.

The Queen of Spain accessorized her bright dress with navy suede court heels and a matching clutch batch, introducing a color that the British royals are huge fans of. The British Royal Family wear blue often and Queen Letizia also introduced a touch more of this versatile tone with a sapphire-encrusted bracelet and earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Keeping things more low-key, the only other jewelry items worn by Queen Letizia were a gold ring worn on her index finger and a stunning diamond bow-shaped brooch pinned carefully to her Victoria Beckham dress. She swept her long brunette waves to the side in a style the Princess of Wales is also a fan of, allowing her earrings and brooch to shine.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe were amongst plenty of European royals who attended King Charles’ pre-coronation reception. The reception was held for overseas guests and whilst reports previously suggested King Charles had set himself a curfew of 6pm for the night before his big day, he was pictured beaming as he talked with the King and Queen of Spain at the event.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Their arrival in the UK for the coronation is not the only trip Queen Letizia has made there in recent months. She and King Felipe both paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth at her funeral service in 2022 and Queen Letizia also reunited with King Charles in April last year when they paid a visit to Auckland in County Durham for the opening ceremony of The Spanish Gallery.

With her flair for fashion it’s no surprise that the Queens outfits on these occasions were truly elegant. Though Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress is perhaps the most eye-catching of all and many fans will be delighted to see what she steps out in for the coronation itself.