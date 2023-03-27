King Charles takes partying off the table with curfew ahead of coronation

King Charles has reportedly set himself a 6pm curfew to ensure that he is well rested ahead of his coronation in May.

King Charles has reportedly set himself a strict curfew and ensured 'no partying' will take place the night before his coronation to ensure he is well rested for the celebrations.

Rather than kicking off the festivities early, the monarch, 74, who will be officially crowned King on May 6 with the coronation ceremony broadcast around the world, will be spending the evening of May 5 getting some much-needed rest.

Reports suggest that the King has also informed his royal aides he will not carry out any official duties past 6pm on May 5 to make sure he is as rested as possible for the the following day.

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A source told the Telegraph (opens in new tab), "There have been some logistical challenges caused by the King. [The King] doesn't want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying."

Although he is insisting on a plan-free evening on May 5, the King will host a reception for Commonwealth leaders during the day, and Buckingham Palace will host a dinner for leaders in the evening.

In contrast, his late mum Queen Elizabeth attended a banquet the night before she was formally crowned in 1953. However, at just 26 years old she was a lot younger than King Charles.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said "what was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now."

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

As King Charles’ coronation day draws nearer anticipation is building over this historic event, with everything from Queen Camilla’s coronation crown to details of King Charles’ coronation medal being announced. But one thing that is yet to be officially announced is the guestlist for the Coronation.

The ceremony itself is expected to see around 2,000 people attend Westminster Abbey - a scaled back affair to that of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth, which had 8,251 guests. King Charles' Coronation is apparently being limited to this amount "to accommodate health and safety restrictions."

Official invitations are yet to be sent out, though 'save the date' notifications have been posted. It's thought that a limited number of tickets will be made available to British politicians.

There will be a procession back to Buckingham Palace, where the King and other royals will appear on the balcony. And the next day, a concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle.