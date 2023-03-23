Who is invited to King Charles' coronation? All we know about the guestlist

Many fans might be wondering who is invited to King Charles’ coronation as although several details about the big day have now been announced the final guestlist is still shrouded in some uncertainty.

While the official guestlist has not yet been released, speculation around who has, and has not, been invited to King Charles' coronation continues to circulate.

From British and European royals to government officials and global leaders, some attendees have confirmed their attendance while others are yet to share whether they will be spotted at the celebration.

As King Charles’ coronation day draws nearer anticipation is building over this historic event, with everything from Queen Camilla’s coronation crown to details of King Charles’ coronation medal being announced. One thing that currently remains more uncertain is the final guest list and the Palace have yet to confirm everyone who is invited to King Charles’ coronation on May 6. Whilst some people like Prince William and Kate Middleton are pretty much certain at this point to be there other relatives, members of other Royal Families and Global and Faith leaders mostly remain predicted to attend. Though some have now announced they’ve received an invitation, sparking increased interest in who else could possibly be joining them.

Here we reveal what we know so far about who is invited to King Charles' coronation and who we expect to be attending the ceremony on May 6...

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Who is invited to King Charles’ coronation?

Which British royals are invited to King Charles' coronation?

At the present time Buckingham Palace haven’t officially confirmed which members of the immediate and extended Royal Family have been invited to King Charles’ coronation. However, based on how many of the late Queen Elizabeth’s nearest and dearest attended hers 70 years ago, it’s expected that the majority of the British Royal Family will receive an invite and will attend. Which family members will have an official role in King Charles’ coronation day is another matter entirely.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to The Times (opens in new tab), a procession out of Westminster Abbey after the service will be “confined to working members of the Royal Family”. This is why royals like Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the procession but more distant relatives like the Duke of Kent reportedly will be. The publication has alleged that the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all expected to attend.

King Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, sister Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence are also apparently set to be in the procession, as are the late Queen’s cousins the Duke of Kent, Duke of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Gloucester.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Aside from these working royals all of the late Queen’s grandchildren will likely have been invited including Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and the Earl of Wessex. It’s possible some of their children could also attend depending on whether they are considered old enough and Queen Consort Camilla’s children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes and grandchildren will also likely be there too.

Which European royals are invited to King Charles' coronation?

When it comes to who is invited to King Charles' coronation, the monarch has reportedly sent invites to monarchs from across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were the first of them to go on record and confirm that they will indeed be at the coronation.

Prince Albert told People (opens in new tab), that although his children won't be there he will "bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on."

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are also attending, according to Japan public broadcaster NHK. This makes sense as King Charles attended the Prince's father's, Emperor Naruhito's, enthronement ceremony when he ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, and when Emperor Akihito ascended to the throne in 1990.

(Image credit: Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Based on the list of foreign royals who attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, royal fans could also catch a glimpse of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Prince Mary of Denmark, the King and Queen of Bhutan and King Letsie III of Lesotho, as well as many others.

Fans wishing to spot Queen Margrethe II of Denmark may be disappointed as she is currently recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery and might decide against making the trip to the UK in just two short months.

Which global and faith leaders have been invited to King Charles' coronation?

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other former PMs, Faith Leaders, and representatives from the Commonwealth of Nations are also expected to be in attendance for King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey later this year.

Faith leaders from a wide range of religions are likely to attend the event as King Charles has previously vowed to protect faith as it is practised through different "religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs".

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Speaking at a reception at Buckingham Palace last year, the King hosted a group of more than 30 faith leaders from different religions, telling them he believes has a personal “duty to protect the diversity in our country.”

This will likely shine through at his coronation and the wording of the traditional Coronation oath that sees the monarch promise to serve as "Defender of the Faith" (which refers to the Church of England) is reportedly being altered to read, more universally, "Defender of Faith".

How many people have been invited to King Charles's coronation?

Although not confirmed by the Palace, as per The Telegraph (opens in new tab), 2,000 people are set to attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. It is apparently being limited to this amount "to accommodate health and safety restrictions". Whilst this might still sound like a huge amount and would be similar to the number of guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, it's a fraction of the number of people at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 70 years ago.

(Image credit: Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Over 8,000 people attended the Queen's coronation ceremony in 1953, however the more low-key number of guests for King Charles' coronation is perhaps no surprise. Back in 2022, reports have claimed King Charles could break tradition with a more scaled-back coronation amid speculation that he's eager to streamline the monarchy's number of working members and the cost of living crisis.

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been invited to King Charles' coronation?

After months of ongoing speculation especially following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, with its shocking claims, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation invites have been confirmed. But whilst the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have definitely received an invite from His Majesty, it’s currently not known whether they will be returning from their Santa Barbara mansion to attend the service.

Reports have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan are negotiating the terms of their attendance, however it’s also recently been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan’s coronation decision will need to be made within the weeks.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

If they do attend His Majesty’s big day then it would be the first time the pair have returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year. We could potentially see Meghan Markle wear two crowns during the service at Westminster Abbey and although the Sussexes have now completely moved out of their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, they could potentially stay there. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are said to have moved in with their son August.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack are understood to have a close bond and have gone on double dates together in the past. In light of this, Prince Harry and Meghan could potentially decide to stay with them at Frogmore over the coronation weekend if they do make a highly-anticipated appearance.

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children been invited to King Charles' coronation?

Alongside wondering who is invited to King Charles' coronation another question many people might have is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children have been invited and whether they'll go. King Charles' coronation day falls on Prince Archie's fourth birthday and it's been claimed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet haven't received an invite like their parents have.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab) the correspondence Prince Harry and Meghan received allegedly didn't mention whether or not their children were also invited. Newly announced as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after being born without titles, if they do attend their grandfather's coronation this would be a major moment and fans would no doubt be thrilled to see them during the bank holiday weekend.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Will Prince Andrew be at King Charles' coronation?

As one of the late Queen Elizabeth's children and King Charles' brother, it's expected that Prince Andrew, Duke of York will be at the coronation in May. Though given he’s stepped back from royal duties in 2019, is no longer a working royal and has been stripped of his military honors, it’s perhaps highly unlikely he will be wearing uniform or that he will have any kind of official role.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Has Sarah Ferguson been invited to King Charles's coronation?

Prince Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York might be the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie who are ninth and eleventh in the royal line of succession respectively, but she's claimed she's yet to receive a coronation invite. Speaking during her March visit to the US to promote her book, Her Heart for a Compass, Sarah reportedly responded, "The invitations haven't gone out yet. Have they?" when asked if she was attending.

(Image credit: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty)

As per the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), she continued, "Well I've decided the best thing about being British around a coronation - although I've never been to one - I think we should, I should set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes."

Whether or not Sarah will receive an invitation remains to be seen although she did join the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas in 2022 for the first time in many decades. This could perhaps signal that the Duchess of York could receive a similar consideration and be part of this huge family moment in May too.

Have any celebrities been invited to King Charles' coronation?

It is unlikely that any celebrities will be invited to King Charles's coronation ceremony due to its scaled-back nature, but many celebs have been invited to perform at the Coronation Concert which is set to be held at Windsor Castle the day after the service. According to reports, the concert's organizers have been surprised as their invites have been "met by a number of rejections."

Much of the talent they've reached out to have reportedly rejected the invitation to perform at King Charles' coronation, including; Sir Elton John, the Spice Girls, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Robbie Williams.

Some acts have reportedly agreed to perform, with rumored names including; Lionel Richie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Olly Murs, as well as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups, and deaf singing choirs.