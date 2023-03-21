The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to make a Coronation attendance decision within the next two weeks

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Although Prince Harry and Meghan's Coronation decision is still unclear, the clocks are ticking down to King Charles's big day. However, the wait may soon be over as legal documents show why we're likely to know within the next two weeks.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the sitting volley ball competition on day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

It's previously been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan are negotiating the terms of their coronation attendance and according to court documents - there's a lot more to it than where they'll rest their heads.

It all boils down to information revealed during Prince Harry’s ongoing libel claim against the Mail on Sunday's publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). The Prince's case against the publishers is regarding an article reporting on his claim against the Home Office’s Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC).

Documents reveal that Prince Harry was informed that he has to give 28 days' notice of any trips to the UK, so the Home Office could assess his requests.

The Prince was told that it would then be down to the Home Office to decide if said security was in fact necessary - now he's no longer a working royal. This means that the decision on whether to attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6, or not, will need to be made pretty soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

According to lawyers for Prince Harry, the uncertainty offered by this request period - which might not even be granted - means that organizing visits to the UK may be unsafe.

Addressing the notice period, per the Telegraph (opens in new tab), his lawyers said, “it hinders their ability to plan for and manage his security arrangements; may lead to [the Duke’s] actual arrangements being inadequate and compromise his ultimate security.”

His lawyers add that the Prince is, “gravely concerned about his safety and security during future trips to the UK," which is why he felt he had no choice but to take legal action against RAVEC.

Some critics of the Sussexes may argue that they don't need such high-level security, but the former assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Neil Basu confirmed to Channel 4 that they do. 

The Guardian (opens in new tab)reports that after being asked if threats against Meghan and Harry were credible he said, “Absolutely, and if you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it… the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

“We had teams investigating it," he added. "People have been prosecuted for those threats.”

The question as to where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay if they attend the King's coronation remains to be seen. Following the confirmation of Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage departure, they no longer have a UK base - which also complicates security concerns.

