Harry and Meghan confirm they've been told to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage as royal relations said to be at 'all time low'

Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage departure is official as the couple break their silence on the matter. This news comes as sources close to the Royal Family claim at least two members of the Royal Family are 'appalled' at this development which has left the Sussexes 'stunned.'

The news comes as a source claims the King is "just fed up" of all the tumult surrounding his son and daughter-in-law's decision to leave working royal life.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's St David's Day brooch, worth a cool $30K, is nod to late Queen as she stuns in bright red during show of support to Prince William.

After reports that Prince Harry and Meghan lost the lease on their UK home Frogmore Cottage, which was a gift from the Queen, many wondered if it were actually true. As the old maxim goes, actions speak louder than words - and this action says an awful lot, after months of radio silence following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

As evidenced by their departure to the US, the hit book, and their Netflix docuseries - the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle are very much dedicated to both words and actions.

Speaking on their behalf, following reports about their UK home, their rep said, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

In a piece published on Yahoo! (opens in new tab) longtime supporter of the Sussexes, and author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family (opens in new tab), Omid Scobie addressed the news.

Quoting a source Scobie wrote, "Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”

The situation here is pretty damn unique, but one thing that unites all human beings is the insanely stressful experience that is moving home. In fact, one survey from Legal & General (opens in new tab) found that 57% of respondents ranked it above the stress of having a child or divorce.

As a source told Scobie, “This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed… It’s a real family home.”

During interviews promoting his memoir, Prince Harry confirmed that the Royal Family's motto, "don't complain, don't explain," is really a thing. This is after generations of The Firm keeping schtum on the matter.

Staying true to their motto, the Royal Family has stayed tight-lipped on all things Harry and Meghan despite Scobie claiming the King was left 'spitting mad' over his son's memoir.

It's believed that this might well be the last straw in the ongoing feud between the couple and Prince Harry's family, even though Scobie claims that at least two of its inner circle are 'appalled' at this development.

After all, the Prince no longer has security provided for him and his family when he's in the UK. During his widely reported appeal to the British High Court, his legal representatives said, “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne."

From the beginning of their relationship, the couple received a lot of negative press and frightening threats - which they've subsequently discussed openly. Their choice, to complain and explain, has been met with a decidedly mixed reception.

Neil Basu, who is the former head of counter-terrorism policing in England, confirmed that while he held this position he personally saw that British-based far-right extremists were responsible for these very real threats.

"If you'd seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it, the kind of rhetoric that's online, if you don't know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time," he said. “We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats," added the former head of counter-terrorism policing in England.

For the Royal Family, however, threats or no threats - enough is enough. Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage departure is set in stone and as the days tick down to King Charles' coronation it's unclear whether the Sussexes will be attending - or if they've even received an invite.