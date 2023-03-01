Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose keys to Frogmore Cottage as King Charles offers surprising royal the home

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Harry and Meghan's lease on their UK residence was granted by the Queen back in 2018. According to reports, the King has chosen not to renew their contract in order to house another royal there - who's not to happy about it at all.

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Although the loss of Prince Harry and Meghan's lease may cause much anguish for the couple, it's sure to be more infuriating to Prince Andrew - who's reportedly been offered the lease on the home.

After years of making home at Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, it appears he's being downgraded to the comparatively small home.

Per reports from The Sun (opens in new tab), the King is evicting his son and daughter-in-law from the residence - which still contains many of their belongings. The couple are said to already be organizing the logistics of shipping their possessions to their US home.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

An insider told the publication that this development is a serious line in the sand. "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” they said.

Proceedings appear to be moving fairly fast, as the controversial and unpopular brother of the King has already been offered a lease on the five-bed cottage. The home, which some may say pales in comparison to the 30-room Georgian mansion that has been his home since 2003.

“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week," said the insider. "But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recently, there's been much discussion in the public forum about what will happen to the King's younger brother Prince Andrew was sued for sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre. The allegations, which he strenuously denies, led to an out-of-court settlement.

The Queen was, "at a loss," as to what to do about her secondborn son and although the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of all of his royal patronages and military titles - she still supported her son. It was reported by the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that the late monarch even helped him pay his legal fees and the settlement awarded to Giuffre.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images)

Long before King Charles took the throne, his desire to make the Royal Family a more condensed affair was often reported. Many have wondered if this would include reducing the obscenely large $300,600(£249,000) grant the Duke receives annually.

Prince Andrew was evicted from Buckingham Palace, where he had an office, in late 2022. In light of this and the King's alleged plans for a stripped-back monarchy - it's not too difficult to see why many consider Andrew's days at his $36.7M(£30M) home may be numbered.