Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose keys to Frogmore Cottage as King Charles offers surprising royal the home
Harry and Meghan's lease reportedly revoked in upset that may be last straw - but they're not the only ones said to be furious
Harry and Meghan's lease on their UK residence was granted by the Queen back in 2018. According to reports, the King has chosen not to renew their contract in order to house another royal there - who's not to happy about it at all.
- Harry and Meghan's lease on Frogmore Cottage, was granted by the Queen.
- Since Mexit, the couple has rented the five-bedroom home from the King.
Although the loss of Prince Harry and Meghan's lease may cause much anguish for the couple, it's sure to be more infuriating to Prince Andrew - who's reportedly been offered the lease on the home.
After years of making home at Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, it appears he's being downgraded to the comparatively small home.
Per reports from The Sun (opens in new tab), the King is evicting his son and daughter-in-law from the residence - which still contains many of their belongings. The couple are said to already be organizing the logistics of shipping their possessions to their US home.
An insider told the publication that this development is a serious line in the sand. "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” they said.
Proceedings appear to be moving fairly fast, as the controversial and unpopular brother of the King has already been offered a lease on the five-bed cottage. The home, which some may say pales in comparison to the 30-room Georgian mansion that has been his home since 2003.
“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week," said the insider. "But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”
Recently, there's been much discussion in the public forum about what will happen to the King's younger brother Prince Andrew was sued for sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre. The allegations, which he strenuously denies, led to an out-of-court settlement.
The Queen was, "at a loss," as to what to do about her secondborn son and although the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of all of his royal patronages and military titles - she still supported her son. It was reported by the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that the late monarch even helped him pay his legal fees and the settlement awarded to Giuffre.
Long before King Charles took the throne, his desire to make the Royal Family a more condensed affair was often reported. Many have wondered if this would include reducing the obscenely large $300,600(£249,000) grant the Duke receives annually.
Prince Andrew was evicted from Buckingham Palace, where he had an office, in late 2022. In light of this and the King's alleged plans for a stripped-back monarchy - it's not too difficult to see why many consider Andrew's days at his $36.7M(£30M) home may be numbered.
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
