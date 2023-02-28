Kate Middleton thrashes Prince William in sporty bike challenge even in a skirt and heels as they visit Wales

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Kate Middleton thrashed Prince William as the royal couple attended a royal engagement in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently in Wales ahead of St David's Day.

The royal couple attended a number of important engagements and even joked around with one another during a physical challenge that Catherine aced.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in their namesake country on Tuesday, February 28. The royal couple also announced on their social media, that on their second Community Impact Day, they would be launching the collaboration between The Royal Foundation and Life at No.27. This project would help in creating allotments and therapy gardens to support mental health and well-being in communities across South Wales.

As part of this project, the Prince and Princess visited Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot and met with local communities to hear about how sport and exercise can be beneficial to mental health. The sporty couple was then given the opportunity to try out some of the new initiatives and of course, the couple was keen to take part in a spinning class at the center.

Although the couple seemed somewhat reserved at first, they quickly got more comfortable as they let their competitive sides shine as they raced against each other.

Despite wearing heels and a long skirt, the Princess thrashed her husband and showed off her competitive side when it comes to sports challenges. The Princess was given a tiny golden trophy as a little prize for her efforts and she laughed at the gift as she held it proudly.

The sporty Princess is always keen to get stuck into physical activities and this is not the first time she has shown her competitive streak at royal engagements. Kate Middleton and Prince William got competitive on the tennis court in Edinburgh back in 2021 as the couple showed off their agility on the court.

Similarly, back in February 2022, Kate Middleton unveiled her hidden talent in an adorable new video after she replaced Prince Harry as England Rugby patron. The Princess was filmed throwing and catching a rugby ball and demonstrated to royal fans that no matter the sport, she is a fan!

Royal fans will also fondly remember the occasion in 2017 when Kate raced against Prince William and Prince Harry. The trio attended an engagement supporting the 150 Team Heads Together volunteers who were preparing to run the 2017 London Marathon and were given the opportunity to sprint on the track and race each other. While Kate may not have won that race, she most certainly won this recent sporty challenge!

The Princess also looked fantastic while she took on this physical challenge! For this engagement, Kate Middleton teamed a Zara skirt with a gorgeous cream coat and pearl earrings. The jet black and pearl white monochromatic accessories from Alexander McQueen and Mulberry perfectly complemented the Princess' chic look.