Kate Middleton is 'terrified' Prince George will take up the daring hobby Prince William decided to 'tone down' after becoming a dad

We often see the Prince and Princess of Wales out undertaking official engagements and attending formal events, but what is life like behind closed doors at their Adelaide Cottage home?

We know the couple are incredibly sporty - often getting glimpses of this when the pair are out and about. Remember the time the Princess of Wales played tennis with Roger Federer, or when she and Prince William raced each other on bikes? But it seems they don't always share a love of the same hobbies. The future Queen once revealed she was left 'terrified' by one of her husband’s favorite pasttimes.

According to Vanity Fair, the Princess of Wales was asked back in 2015 about her husband's love of motorcycles and whether he was still riding them - and while her response confirmed he was, she revealed she's never been a fan of him doing so.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

$19.80 at Amazon Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was $29.95, Now $19.80 at Amazon Tom Quinn reveals tales of royal children misbehaving in shocking and hilarious ways, including Prince William and Queen Elizabeth. This book paints a portrait of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family and brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff.

"He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified," she is said to have explained, adding, "Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it."

The Prince of Wales has been riding for decades and passed his basic motorcycle test when he was just a teenager. As per the BBC, he then passed a more advanced course in 2002 when he was 19 and a student at the University of St Andrews, which is where he met his future wife, Kate.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Not long after Kate revealed her fears, Prince William changed his motorcycle habits and admitted in 2018 that he had to 'tone it down' now he had a young family.

"I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else," he explained during a trip to the Isle of Man TT races.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William’s decision to 'tone down' his motorcycling will likely have come as a relief to Kate. And not just because of her worries for him, but also because of Prince George, who she was concerned might follow in his father’s footsteps and take up biking too.

Whether or not Prince George will be tempted to try out motorcycling one day remains to be seen, however he’s reportedly been very inspired by his dad in an entirely different way.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As reported by The Mirror in 2016, the Princess of Wales allegedly said at an engagement that she’d shown Prince George pictures of Spitfires, with a cadet claiming to the publication, "He is now obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join."

In the years that have passed this doesn’t seem to have changed too much. At a Buckingham Palace Garden Party on 21st May, Prince William apparently described 10-year-old Prince George as a 'potential pilot in the making', according to Hello!. The Prince of Wales served in the RAF for several years and it seems that Prince George is keen to take to the skies when he’s older.

This could quite possibly happen as although Prince George is set to become King one day, both Prince William and King Charles served in the military before undertaking full-time royal duties.