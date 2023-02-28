Kate Middleton teams Zara skirt with gorgeous cream coat and pearl earrings as she and Prince William arrive in Wales

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's Zara skirt with cream accents and jet black accessories screams the monochromatic chic we're growing accustomed to seeing her sport. The Princess looks smart while also tucked up from the chilly weather as she and Prince William visited Wales.

Kate Middleton's Zara skirt is teamed with items from high end brands like Alexander McQueen and Mulberry.

The Princess got involved, as per, in sporting activities - even in her less than fitness friendly outfit!

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We're all bonkers about Kate Middleton's dresses, Kate Middleton's glossy hair, and - it goes without saying - desperate to know about her incredible skincare routine.

After all, the Princess is forever immaculate, an absolute style maven and as she steps out in South Wales - she's just as fab as ever.

This time around it's a classic Kate move of merging high street brands with high end brands. Kate Middleton's Zara skirt is houndstooth and perfectly complimented by her monochrome pieces and accessories.

Her long, cream-colored coat is believed to be a custom number from one of the royal's most beloved brands - Alexander McQueen. No wonder as it was Sarah Burton, creative director of luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, who designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress.

In terms of accessories, British brands were once again platformed as she chose the Small Amberley Croc-Effect Crossbody Bag from luxury brand Mulberry. The stylish bag would set you back a cool $820(£675).

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She also went for knee-high black boots and black gloves - which remind us of the somewhat controversial full-length gloves she wore to the BAFTAs. As in the ones that were on her hands when Kate Middleton patted Prince William on the bottom at the illustrious red carpet event.

Today's visit didn't feature any bottom patting or a red carpet. As the Welsh annual celebration of St David's day fast approaches, the Prince and Princess of Wales have traveled to meet with local communities and champion mental health initiatives.

In the first of their engagements, the royal couple visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Center, near the town of Pontyclun - to learn about the therapy garden which is currently being developed. Both, sporting daffodil pins in support of Welsh tradition.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Supporting mental health and well-being is something that the Prince and Princess dedicate a lot of time to and it's no surprise that this visit, and their next Welsh engagement, falls under that umbrella.

Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Center will host the couple, who'll learn all about the positive impact that sport and exercise can have on our mental health and well-being. Unless she's due for a costume change, some thought this may be one of the few times we don't see Kate Middleton's athletic side.

Well, as any fans of the Princess know - nothing will stop her from showing off her sporty side. Kate Middleton's Zara skirt didn't keep the gal down as she hopped up on a spin bike alongside her husband and promptly beat him in a 45-second race!

The Princess of Wales beat her husband in a 45-second cycle machine race nicknamed the Tour de Aberavon today. pic.twitter.com/NxyWzztn77February 28, 2023 See more

After meeting members of the general public who've gathered to meet the royal couple, they made a personal trip to the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance.

The trip is personal in light of his former job as an ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA). It's all made even more emotional for the Prince as, on the eve of St David’s Day, he's officially been made Royal Patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.