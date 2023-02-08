Kate Middleton's athletic prowess wows during strength exercise and you guessed it - she's wearing her favorite trainers

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's athletic prowess is no secret, as the sporty Princess of Wales often gets her hands dirty during any physical challenges. This time round, it was all about strength training and featured her trusty Veja trainers as one might expect.

Kate Middleton's athletic side made an appearance when engaged in some pretty challenging strength exercises.

Was it yoga? Pilates? Tennis? No, she dragged a tyre across a room - and totally nailed it.

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There's no secret that Kate Middleton's hobbies often include getting physical, as the sporty Princess enjoys keeping fit. Just when you thought you were shocked when Kate Middleton unveiled her hidden rugby talent in a video, it turns out this Princess isn't done showing off her braun.

Kate Middleton’s dresses stayed on their hangers today, as the Princess stepped out in a far more androgynous look - far better suited to her sporty plans! She chose to wear a beautiful ivory colored blazer and matching top with smart navy trousers. The smart look was dressed down with her super on trend trainers. The crisp white sneakers are a huge hit with celebrities - including her sister in law Meghan Markle.

(Image credit: Arthur EDWARDS / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

The Princess was visiting Landau Forte College in Derby with army officer Captain Preet Chandi MBE. The visit was to celebrate the Army officer's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Captain Preet Chandi successfully completed the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history in Antarctica, and as a part of her preparation - underwent a massive amount of strength training.

There was no way in hell this lover of all things fitness was going to say no to trying out one of the exercises - as she's not one to be intimidated by the professionals. Who could forget when Kate Middleton took to the court with Emma Raducanu?

In fact, after Mike Tindall revealed Prince William and Princess Kate's nicknames, it's clear that Kate has developed a bit of a reputation in the Royal Family. Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby, Mike discussed the impressive video of the Princess playing rugby.

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mike, who's married to one of the Queen's grandchildren Zara Tindall, admitted he'd messaged rugby player friend Ellis Genge, who was there on the day, to get the inside scoop on what actually happened.

"I text Ellis and said ‘mate, please tell me anything she messed up on’ so I could sort of, family WhatsApp group, get into her," revealed Mike. "And he said ‘No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking.’”

The former pro added, "But she has this competitive nature where she has to be good at things.”