King Charles' hilarious reaction to enthusiastic toddler during engagement is so adorable
King Charles meets a super excited little boy in a hilarious video and we can't stop smiling at how adorable their interaction is
King Charles' hilarious reaction to an overly excited toddler shows gives us big grandpa vibes and we totally love it. The King's lighthearted moment during his visit to the University of East London is likely to have been a much appreciated during a very long day of engagements.
- King Charles met with the adorable toddler during a very busy day of engagements in East London.
- The King visited the University of East London during a busy day of engagements, which featured some very poignant moments.
- In other royal news, Princess Anne's two-tone turquoise flared coat proves huge lapels are back in style.
As Queen Camilla's cream coat shows, cozy attire was absolutely needed during this chilly jaunt around important East London locations. Luckily enough for the King, after his wife left him solo for part of the day, he received a rather warm welcome at the University of East London. His visit was to mark the University's 125th anniversary and to open a new frontline medical teaching hub.
Clearly enamored with the sweet moment, one royal fan commented, "The little boy is having the time of his life, it's like he can't believe it. Adorable!!!!"
Another hilariously added, "To be kept and played at his 18th birthday and his wedding."
A toddler enthusiastically hands King Charles a bouquet of flowers on his visit to the University of East London for its 125th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/RYD0mzvOsEFebruary 8, 2023
During his tour of the brand new pioneering mock hospital wards at the University of East London, the King appeared to be in top form as he met with students and patients. These patients, however, were actually mannequins.
While being shown the mannequins, which can 'bleed' and 'urinate,' he commented, “They are quite realistic, aren’t they?” On meeting a student that was demonstrating a diabetes treatment he quipped, "ah, somebody who is real."
King Charles' hilarious reaction to the young boy may have been just the tonic to a less than friendly welcome from another bunch of little ones. In another pretty funny moment, while visiting the hub’s baby development lab he met three babies and their mums. The lab, which researches how children's early years are affected by living in urban areas, had comfy sofas and plenty to entertain the little ones.
However, when King Charles sat down - one of the babies was not amused and promptly burst into tears. Awkward as the moment was, the King joked, "oh dear!"
The visit comes as the King undertook a series of engagements in London's East End. During his day in East London, the King was accompanied to Brick Lane by Queen Camilla, where they met with local Bangladeshi community leaders. They also visited the East London Mosque and a local restaurant.
It's a busy day for the King, ahead of his historic meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace - which is a hugely historic moment and show of support for the country.
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
