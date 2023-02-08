King Charles' hilarious reaction to enthusiastic toddler during engagement is so adorable

(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
King Charles' hilarious reaction to an overly excited toddler shows gives us big grandpa vibes and we totally love it. The King's lighthearted moment during his visit to the University of East London is likely to have been a much appreciated during a very long day of engagements.

Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As Queen Camilla's cream coat shows, cozy attire was absolutely needed during this chilly jaunt around important East London locations. Luckily enough for the King, after his wife left him solo for part of the day, he received a rather warm welcome at the University of East London. His visit was to mark the University's 125th anniversary and to open a new frontline medical teaching hub.

Clearly enamored with the sweet moment, one royal fan commented, "The little boy is having the time of his life, it's like he can't believe it. Adorable!!!!"

Another hilariously added, "To be kept and played at his 18th birthday and his wedding."

During his tour of the brand new pioneering mock hospital wards at the University of East London, the King appeared to be in top form as he met with students and patients. These patients, however, were actually mannequins.

While being shown the mannequins, which can 'bleed' and 'urinate,' he commented, “They are quite realistic, aren’t they?” On meeting a student that was demonstrating a diabetes treatment he quipped, "ah, somebody who is real."

King Charles' hilarious reaction to the young boy may have been just the tonic to a less than friendly welcome from another bunch of little ones. In another pretty funny moment, while visiting the hub’s baby development lab he met three babies and their mums. The lab, which researches how children's early years are affected by living in urban areas, had comfy sofas and plenty to entertain the little ones.

Britain's King Charles III speaks to students and trainees at the Intensive Care Ward as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub in east London on February 8, 2023.

(Image credit: Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

However, when King Charles sat down - one of the babies was not amused and promptly burst into tears. Awkward as the moment was, the King joked, "oh dear!"

The visit comes as the King undertook a series of engagements in London's East End. During his day in East London, the King was accompanied to Brick Lane by Queen Camilla, where they met with local Bangladeshi community leaders. They also visited the East London Mosque and a local restaurant.

It's a busy day for the King, ahead of his historic meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace - which is a hugely historic moment and show of support for the country.

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

