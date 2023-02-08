Princess Anne's two-tone turquoise flared coat proves huge lapels are back in style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne wore a turquoise coat with dramatic lapels for her visit to Southampton last week, proving once again there's no look the late Queen's only daughter can't rock.

The Princess Royal had previously worn the colorful piece for a Royal Family reunion at Windsor Castle in April 2018.

Princess Anne has come up trumps in the style department yet again, stepping out in a turquoise coat with dramatic lapels for an important royal engagement.

The Princess Royal traveled to Southampton on Friday to visit a maternity hospital and to meet with local councilors, marking her first trip to the southern England city since 2009. The 73-year-old was warmly greeted by staff and patients at the Princess Anne Hospital, which was named after her following her opening of the facility in 1981.

The second eldest of Queen Elizabeth's children also met newborn baby Rosie Eccleston during her visit, before speaking with staff and unveiling a plague in celebration of the hospital’s 42nd anniversary. After leaving the hospital, she headed to the Civic Centre to honor the Lord Mayor of Southampton, Cllr Jacqui Rayment.

Always one to nail the dress code, Princess Anne opted for a colorful and cozy ensemble for her tour of the port city.

The hardworking royal looked radiant in a turquoise coat with a statement button and large lapels, proving that the 1980s flared trend never really went out of style. Anne paired the greenish-blue garment with black leather gloves and comfortable black boots, achieving that perfect balance of practicality and elegance.

Her turquoise coat was further accessorized by a golden, heart-shaped brooch, a black clutch bag, and pearl earrings. The stunning outfit comes a few days after Princess Anne broke her own fashion rule by wearing polka dots to an event at Buckingham Palace.

Royal fans were quick to share their approval for the outfit online, with one person writing, "Beautiful coat--and how wonderful to see a brooch again."

"Lovely coat in a great colour," another impressed person commented. "The Princess Royal appears relaxed and looks to be really enjoying herself. What a star she is."

Anne last wore the striking turquoise coat in Windsor in 2018, where she joined the Royal Family for its annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel.

At the time, she went for a slightly more formal look, co-ordinating the wool garment with a matching turquoise fedora and clutch bag. She also opted for fancier footwear, swapping her signature boots for a pair of classic black heels.