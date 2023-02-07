Kate Middleton's iconic asset that the Queen was obsessed with

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has claimed that the Queen loved one of Kate Middleton's most impressive features.

In his Spare memoir, Prince Harry claims that the Queen loved Kate Middleton's luscious head of hair.

The Duke of Sussex writes that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would always comment on Kate's 'beautiful' locks.

Prior to her death in September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II was known to have been incredibly fond of her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

And while it was Princess Catherine's hardworking nature and kind character that Her Majesty loved about her, Prince Harry claims that the late monarch was also a huge fan of her luscious head of hair.

The Princess of Wales is famed for her incredible long, thick and healthy-looking tresses with Kate's hair transformation over the years having wowed royal fans every step of the way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Prince Harry's long-awaited bombshell memoir, Spare, he details how the Queen would always remark on the beauty of Kate's shiny brunette locks.

In a snippet recounting his wife Meghan Markle's first meeting with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, Harry tells of how he instructed his girlfriend at the time to wear her hair down.

"I suggested she wear it that way," Harry penned, "Pa likes it when women wear their hair down. Granny too."

Touching on the Queen's love of Kate's hair, Harry added, "She often commented on 'Kate's beautiful mane."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry also revealed that he told Meghan to opt for a subtle make-up look for the first time she met with his dad, reporting that King Charles is not a fan of heavy glam.

"Pa didn't approve of women who wore a lot," he said.

In another sweet Spare extract, Harry reminisced on the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance, opening up about when he first met his now sister-in-law.

"She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate," the book reads.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Admitting that he loved making Princess Catherine laugh, Harry added, "I was quite good at it.

"My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

Confessing his fears that William having a serious girlfriend would change their brotherly relationship, Harry went on to add, "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together.

"I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us."