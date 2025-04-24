Ruth Langsford just gave us the green light to wear two watches - one for fitness, one for fashion
It might seem like you have to take a 'one or the other' approach, but this doesn’t have to be the case.
Ruth Langsford has just shown how pretty and practical it can be to wear two watches as part of your everyday style. Taking to Instagram on 23rd April the Loose Women host talked fans through her Spaghetti Bolognese recipe but it was her outfit and accessories which caught my eye.
Ruth was wearing a timeless blue and white striped shirt and on one wrist was a shimmering silver-toned bracelet watch. On the other was what woman&home’s Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh believes could be the Fitbit Versa 4.
This is one of the best Fitbits she’s tried for 2025 and has a sleek design with a distinctive square-face and various strap colours available. Ruth appears to have gone for a deep blue colour, or else customised her watch by choosing a different strap.
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Ruth's Look
You can't go far wrong with a cotton shirt and jeans as an outfit combination and this cotton shirt has a similar feel to Ruth's with it's blue and white striped design. The collared neckline is neat and it has a regular fit and button-up fastening.
Our Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh suspects that Ruth Langsford could be wearing the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch and this waterfall blue and platinum colourway is especially beautiful. It also comes in other tones and has built-in GPS and up to 6 days of battery life.
This affordable watch looks so luxurious with it's crystal embellished dial and bracelet design. It's the kind of piece that you could wear everyday with casual and smarter outfits and if you prefer a different tone, this style comes in plenty of other metal colours.
It looked fabulous with her blue and white shirt and she’s worked with Fitbit in the past and revealed how much she’d got into tracking her steps. The Versa 4 in particular has so many features you’ll love if you’re wanting to gain more insight into your lifestyle and workouts.
It has 40 exercise modes, sleep and stress tracking and can give you weather reports and handy call and text notifications too. They also, of course, tell the time and you might think that if you have a fitness watch you can pack away your regular one.
However, Ruth Langsford showed that she still makes space for both in her life. Her other watch had silver-toned links and a round face.
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
Shop More Watches And Fitness Trackers
This is one of the best fitness trackers when you're shopping on a budget and it's even more affordable now it's in the sale. It also comes in purple and orange and is streamlined on your wrist. The Inspire 3 Fitbit is water-resistant up to 50m and has 20 workout modes.
With a design inspired by the sun's rays, this shimmering gold watch is a work of art as well as a practical timepiece. It has a textured dial and is finished with a slim case and a five link bracelet strap. This would be stunning worn as your sole watch or with a fitness tracker on your other wrist.
The presenter styled it with a silver chain bracelet to create a fashion-forward stack and whilst a Fitbit is a practical choice, this watch was a glamorous jewellery piece. If I were recreating this look, I would probably follow Ruth’s example and wear two watches on separate wrists to emphasise this even more.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The strap colour and metal choices can be switched up to suit your signature style and to ensure your two watches complement each other too. Ruth’s had cool-toned hardware and both accessories looked elegant with her timeless outfit.
Anyone who doesn’t already have a striped shirt in their spring capsule wardrobe should really consider adding one as they’re ageless and easy to style. I wear mine with blue jeans for a smart-casual outfit, as well as with linen trousers.
Ruth Langsford opted for indigo blue skinny jeans and tucked in an apron to help protect them whilst she was cooking the Spaghetti Bolognese. It was a relaxed, at-home ensemble that was still incredibly stylish.
The two-watch look is also something that she’s clearly loved for many years now. I saw her wearing the same combination in an Easter-themed video posted on Instagram on Good Friday and in 2023 she took part in the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk with two watches on.
Her silver watch was the same one she still wears to this day, though her fitness watch had a different but still versatile pale taupe strap.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex: The 'most stylish' waterproof walking shoes I've seen in years - and now on sale
It's difficult to find a walking shoe that works just as well off the trails as on them, but I've found it with the Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex
By Grace Walsh
-
Bye skinny jeans, hello palazzo trousers - Meghan Markle nails New York spring style with her ultra-wide leg look
Jeans will never fully be replaced in my wardrobe but I’ve been finding myself drawn to wearing trousers more and more recently.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Everyone in New York is wearing a trending colourway that will elevate your everyday wardrobe, including Naomi Watts
Spotted head to toe in a rich, warm tan at the Ralph Lauren show, Watts shows us exactly why we should be investing in these classic hues
By Molly Smith
-
I thought my swimsuit shopping days were done - then I discovered this must-have H&M option
Priced at just under £25, the H&M padded-cup swimsuit outshone my designer style
By Caroline Parr
-
Adidas Sambas have been trending for months now - but Fearne Cotton just wore hers in the most refreshing way
We’re still a few months away from sandal season and Fearne Cotton has inspired us to reach for our Sambas so much more.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Helen Skelton's layered look is giving me plenty of country chic style inspiration this Earth Day
She paired a mocha-coloured jumper with a blue shirt and a pair of wellies by Kate Middleton's favourite brand
By Caroline Parr
-
Helen Mirren's go-to accessory is a royal favourite that makes your outfit wedding season ready
If there’s one accessory we associate with Dame Helen Mirren it surely has to be this - and it’s the perfect piece for special occasions.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Clodagh McKenna’s olive green Zara trousers are under £60 - this springtime essential will get you ditching your jeans
Jeans will always have a place in our wardrobe but a great pair of tailored trousers makes a lovely change and can be equally versatile.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's diamante bag is giving her iconic Fendi Baguette a run for its money - and it costs far less
A crystal-covered accessory is a surefire way to add some wow-factor to your outfit
By Matilda Stanley
-
Ruth Langsford's bold cricket jumper is convincing me to wear yellow long after Easter is over
Her knitwear is an easy way to work the butter yellow trend into your wardrobe
By Caroline Parr