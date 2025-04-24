Ruth Langsford just gave us the green light to wear two watches - one for fitness, one for fashion

Ruth Langsford has just shown how pretty and practical it can be to wear two watches as part of your everyday style. Taking to Instagram on 23rd April the Loose Women host talked fans through her Spaghetti Bolognese recipe but it was her outfit and accessories which caught my eye.

Ruth was wearing a timeless blue and white striped shirt and on one wrist was a shimmering silver-toned bracelet watch. On the other was what woman&home’s Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh believes could be the Fitbit Versa 4.

This is one of the best Fitbits she’s tried for 2025 and has a sleek design with a distinctive square-face and various strap colours available. Ruth appears to have gone for a deep blue colour, or else customised her watch by choosing a different strap.

Recreate Ruth's Look

Our Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh suspects that Ruth Langsford could be wearing the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch and this waterfall blue and platinum colourway is especially beautiful. It also comes in other tones and has built-in GPS and up to 6 days of battery life.

It looked fabulous with her blue and white shirt and she’s worked with Fitbit in the past and revealed how much she’d got into tracking her steps. The Versa 4 in particular has so many features you’ll love if you’re wanting to gain more insight into your lifestyle and workouts.

It has 40 exercise modes, sleep and stress tracking and can give you weather reports and handy call and text notifications too. They also, of course, tell the time and you might think that if you have a fitness watch you can pack away your regular one.

However, Ruth Langsford showed that she still makes space for both in her life. Her other watch had silver-toned links and a round face.

The presenter styled it with a silver chain bracelet to create a fashion-forward stack and whilst a Fitbit is a practical choice, this watch was a glamorous jewellery piece. If I were recreating this look, I would probably follow Ruth’s example and wear two watches on separate wrists to emphasise this even more.

The strap colour and metal choices can be switched up to suit your signature style and to ensure your two watches complement each other too. Ruth’s had cool-toned hardware and both accessories looked elegant with her timeless outfit.

Anyone who doesn’t already have a striped shirt in their spring capsule wardrobe should really consider adding one as they’re ageless and easy to style. I wear mine with blue jeans for a smart-casual outfit, as well as with linen trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Ruth Langsford opted for indigo blue skinny jeans and tucked in an apron to help protect them whilst she was cooking the Spaghetti Bolognese. It was a relaxed, at-home ensemble that was still incredibly stylish.

The two-watch look is also something that she’s clearly loved for many years now. I saw her wearing the same combination in an Easter-themed video posted on Instagram on Good Friday and in 2023 she took part in the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk with two watches on.

Her silver watch was the same one she still wears to this day, though her fitness watch had a different but still versatile pale taupe strap.