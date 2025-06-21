Ruth Langsford styles Broderie Anglaise blouse with trending turn-up jeans to create a breezy smart-casual look

It’s tricky to name an easier combination for a breezy day than a gorgeous white top and blue jeans. Simple but effective, this is a failsafe for me at this time of year and Broderie Anglaise pieces are a firm favourite.

Something about this intricate pattern just screams summer and Ruth Langford has shown that they can elevate everyday jeans into a smart-casual outfit. She’s just launched a £45 Broderie Blouse with QVC and shared a clip of how she’s wearing it on Instagram.

The Loose Women star left her top draped loosely over a pair of light-wash jeans and added some bright sandals. The blouse had short sleeves like you’d find on so many comfy T-shirts but the tunic neckline and delicacy of the design left me in no doubt that this is a dressier option.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Shop Ruth's Broderie Blouse

Exact Match QVC Broderie Anglaise Blouse £45 at QVC Ruth's exact Broderie Anglaise blouse is still available in several sizes and I wouldn't be surprised if they restocked it in others too, given how wearable it is. It's made from 100% cotton and has a round neckline and comfy short sleeves. Denim & Co Broderie Shirt £37.80 at QVC This broderie multi-panel shirt from Denim & Co has delicate lace accents and a neat grandad collar. It's Ideal for elevating your workwear or adding interest to weekend outfits. I'd pair it with blue denim jeans or linen trousers and a pair of sandals. Nobody's Child Broderie Blouse £69 at Nobody's Child Simple but stunning, this white broderie blouse is detailed with intricate embroidery and a neat collar. Although you could easily style it with a flowing maxi skirt too, trousers and jeans would be especially fabulous with it.

Complete Ruth's Look

Exact Match QVC Wedge Platform Sandals £95.52 at QVC These platform wedges come in a range of different colours and Ruth is wearing the sunset orange ones. Made from leather, they have a sleek buckle fastenings and an interlaced design that covers the front of the foot. Style Match QVC Turn Back Boyfriend Jeans £54 at QVC It looks like Ruth is wearing the Ruth Langsford Turn Back Boyfriend Jeans and although they are out of stock in the regular version, they are still available in petite. They're designed with a relaxed boyfriend fit, featuring a chic turn-back cuff that adds a playful touch to an everyday look. Karen Millen Turn Up Jeans Was £79, Now £47.40 at Debenhams Combining classic styling with modern detailing, these turn-up hem jeans are a lovely alternative to Ruth's. They have a straight silhouette, five pockets and a mid-rise waistband. Tuck in a white Broderie Anglaise shirt and slip on some heeled sandals and you'll have a Ruth-esque look.

It’s made from breathable cotton and the broderie cut-outs fanned out in floral shapes. Two patch pockets on the front provide extra coverage over the chest and if you wanted to layer it over a cami for even more security then you easily could.

In this case, I’d recommend sticking with a white vest top so as not to create a stark contrast with the blouse. Leaving a few buttons undone at the top would also feel quite breezy and more low-key, with the cami just visible beneath.

Broderie Anglaise naturally feels very feminine and elegant. Each year, many of the best summer dresses feature this in some way and whilst they’re beautiful, a blouse is more versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

You can tuck it into linen trousers, wear with flowing maxi skirts or - like Ruth Langsford - style them with denim to take it up a notch. She looked as though she was wearing her QVC turn up boyfriend jeans in the lighter blue wash.

These are still available in the petite version and turn up hems are a big denim trend for 2025. They have a cool, contemporary edge compared to full length jeans and this contrasted yet complemented the classic Broderie Anglaise Blouse.

We all know that white jeans can sometimes be challenging to style, so I always end up reaching for paler blue pairs like Ruth’s in the summer instead. They look fabulous with a white blouse and she brought a fun pop of colour with her sandals of choice.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

These sunset-orange platform wedges are a fun alternative to neutral espadrilles and white trainers. They might seem quite out-there at first because of the shade, but the rest of the presenter’s outfit was so pared-back that they added just the right amount of brightness.

The wedges also come in a few other hues and unlike many on the market right now, they don’t fasten with a tie. Instead, they have a secure buckle strap. The woven fabric on the wedge itself is a timeless detail and these shoes give some extra height, with the small platform lessening the angle.

Wedges also aren't as formal as stilettos, so these sandals were a perfect pairing with Ruth's blouse and jeans to complete her elevated-casual outfit.