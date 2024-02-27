Prince Harry ‘adamant’ he wants Prince Archie and Lilibet to return to UK - but Meghan is ‘apprehensive’

Prince Harry is reportedly 'very keen' for Prince Archie, Lilibet and Meghan to join him and 'show a united front' on an upcoming UK trip

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the sitting volley ball competition on day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
Prince Harry is reportedly “adamant” that he wants Prince Archie and Lilibet to return to the UK this year, though Meghan is apparently “apprehensive” about the idea.

Earlier this month Prince Harry returned to the UK for a fly-in visit to see his father a day after the news of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was shared by Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Sussex later went on to explain in an interview with Good Morning America that he has plans to come back and visit “as much as possible” this year, with several upcoming trips planned that will take him through or to the UK. Now it’s been suggested that he might be back within a few months  - and that this time he’s “adamant” that he won’t be coming alone. 

Speaking to OK!, a source has alleged that Prince Harry is “very keen” to bring Prince Archie and Lilibet to London in May to mark the Invictus Games’s 10th anniversary. However, Meghan could apparently be a little “apprehensive” about a Sussex family trip. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
“Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him. It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family,” the source alleged.

They went on to suggest that the Duke of Sussex is currently engaging in “government-level talks” about returning for a service that’s set to be held in honour of ten years of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral. The King’s youngest son reportedly views this as the perfect opportunity for Meghan and their children to visit the UK with him.

“The move to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain is seen as an opportunity for Harry and he is very keen to take it,” the source claimed. “He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Meghan Markle hasn’t set foot on UK soil since the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were last here in 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee weekend when they also held a 1st birthday party for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage. Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom and Endgame, previously claimed as per The Mirror that Meghan “never felt at home” in the UK.

He also alleged that the Duchess of Sussex “never wants to set foot again in England” and that she chose not to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation as she didn’t want to “dive back into the soap opera” of the court. Despite her potential concerns about returning with their children to the UK, Meghan has consistently showcased her support for the Invictus Games.

Earlier this month she accompanied Prince Harry to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler’s One Year To Go event and she also attended the Invictus Games Düsseldorf last year and Invictus Games The Hague the year before.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

It’s likely she wouldn’t want to miss an important service honouring the Invictus Games in May and it would certainly be heart-warming if she and Prince Harry brought Prince Archie and Lilibet back to the UK with them.

Even if the children don’t come on this occasion, however, it’s possible they could at other points throughout this year. Whilst in Canada, Prince Harry told ABC correspondent Will Reeve that he already has “other trips planned” and who knows if they could join him for any of these.

"I have my own family, as we all do, so my family and my life in California is as it is.  I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” Prince Harry declared.

Topics
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Prince Archie Of Sussex Princess Lilibet Of Sussex
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

