Meghan Markle shares new Princess Lilibet photo in rare glimpse of Sunday hobby with her 'little loves'

Since Prince Harry and Meghan announced her birth in 2021, fans have seen only a handful of sweet snaps of their little girl. So it was a surprise - and a lovely one - when the Duchess of Sussex posted an adorable new photo of her this month.

Meghan joined Instagram back in January and on 27th April the mum-of-two shared several pictures of her "little loves" enjoying a Sunday hobby at their Montecito home.

The first photo was of the Duchess with Princess Lilibet as they picked roses together in the sunshine. Aside from a couple of photos in the past, Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t wavered from their decision to not show their children’s faces on camera.

These pictures were no exception, but it was still lovely to get a glimpse of Princess Lilibet with her beautiful red tresses. The young royal’s hair has grown to shoulder length and she clearly takes after her father with the colour, which gleamed bright in the California sunshine.

Lilibet was wearing a pink dress that matched the flowers and it looked to have puffed sleeves. She was helping her mum with rose picking and Meghan’s new picture is one of the closest-up snaps we’ve seen since her first birthday picture.

Taken by Misan Harriman at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, that iconic photo is one of only two pictures released so far that shows Lilibet’s face. Given the Sussexes’ commitment to ensuring both Lilibet and Archie have a high degree of privacy, it’s unlikely that there’ll be a repeat of this anytime soon.

However, it’s lovely that they are now happy to post some carefully considered snapshots of their family. Prince Archie appeared in the two other photos after Duchess Meghan’s one with Lilibet and although his hair is a darker shade of red, he also takes after his dad in this way.

The five-year-old was getting stuck in with the gardening and held up a stunning pink-tinged rose in her third picture. The Sussexes seem to grow several different varieties of roses but the one Prince Archie had looked like a peace rose.

If so, then this would be especially sweet as their garden appears to be a haven of tranquillity for the family. Roses are also a traditional symbol of love and in her caption the Duchess of Sussex wrote simply, "Sunday kind of love….with my little loves".

Spending time together out in nature clearly means a lot to her and whilst the roses were likely planted for other reasons, the rose is the national flower of England as well. The late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation dress was embroidered with the floral emblems of the United Kingdom and included roses for this reason.

She was fond of roses and this has seemingly been passed down to her great-grandchildren now too. With Duchess Meghan sharing snaps of her children more often now, we can’t help hoping to see a few more photos of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie enjoying the great outdoors very soon.