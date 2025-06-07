Prince Harry said the sweetest thing about Meghan's pregnant dance video way before they shared it with the world
The Duchess of Sussex shared a previously unseen video of her dancing while pregnant with Princess Lilibet
Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday has been a treat for not only the young royal, but also for royal fans who have been delighted by the never-before-seen snaps and videos Meghan Markle has shared of her daughter.
As well as an adorable series of photos showing Lilibet hugging her mother, Meghan posted a sweet shot of the youngster walking with her dad, Prince Harry - but it was the video of Meghan and Harry dancing in the labour ward before Lilibet's birth that fans really loved.
Alongside the hilarious video of a heavily pregnant Meghan and excited Prince Harry dancing, Meghan revealed in the caption that the boogying was intended to help induce labour.
"Four years ago today, this also happened," she wrote. "Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do."
While this is the first time footage from Meghan's pregnancy has been shared, Prince Harry previously detailed the cheeky moment in his memoir.
Writing in Spare, Prince Harry relived the time he spent dancing with Meghan before Lilibet was born.
"We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room," he said, adding that there was "nothing but joy and love in that room" when his daughter was born.
The couple weren't too worried about Lilibet's late arrival, he explained, as her older brother Prince Archie had also been "intent on staying put" and was a week overdue himself.
Speaking about the methods they used to try and get "things moving" after he failed to arrive on his due date, Harry revealed a trick that his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, taught him.
He wrote, "Meg's doctor had tried several homeopathic ways to get things moving, but our little visitor was just intent on staying put. (I don't remember if we ever tried Granny's suggestion of a bumpy car ride.)"
In another poignant Instagram post, Meghan revealed that Lilibet has grown into a 'daddy's girl,' and shared some gorgeous snaps of the youngster with her father.
"The sweetest bond to watch unfold," she said in the photo's caption. "Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!"
