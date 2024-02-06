What King Charles's diagnosis means for the Royal Family and the five royals that will be more important than ever

King Charles's diagnosis could mean other Royal Family members are seen stepping up more than ever to support the monarchy and there are five who could be particularly important.

On 5th February Buckingham Palace shared the poignant news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. The statement confirmed that His Majesty has already “commenced a schedule of regular treatments” and has been advised to “postpone public-facing duties”. The King will be continuing to keep up with state business and official paperwork “as usual”.

With no current estimation for when King Charles will return to public engagements many people might now be left wondering what’s next for the Royal Family. We have all the details and there are five royals who we predict will be vital to the smooth working of the monarchy at this time.

What happens to the Royal Family now?

King Charles will continue to carry out paperwork and state business as the statement confirmed and according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he is in “regular contact” with him. The BBC have reported that it’s understood that King Charles and the PM will continue to have in-person weekly audiences unless doctors advise him against this.

However, when it comes to public engagements and potential overseas tours in the works, these have been postponed. It’s possible that they could continue to be postponed until the time King Charles resumes public duties, as he’s apparently “looking forward” to doing. Alternatively, other members of the Royal Family could step up to carry out some appearances and any duties that are public and more urgent.

Which royals could step up amid King Charles's diagnosis?

There are five royals who might end up playing a bigger role following news of King Charles’s diagnosis - Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. All of them are senior working royals and the ones who are most often relied upon by King Charles to take on important duties. All five are also incredibly used to carrying out high-profile engagements and overseas visits solo.

As he’s first in the royal line of succession, Prince William might end up stepping up to take on some of King Charles’s duties alongside his own. He postponed his engagements whilst the Princess of Wales was in hospital for “planned” abdominal surgery. She returned home to Adelaide Cottage just under two weeks later and Prince William has remained out of the spotlight during this stage of her recovery, but is expected to return to work imminently.

King Charles was in hospital receiving treatment for a “benign” prostate condition in January when a “separate issue of concern” was noted and identified later as a form of cancer. During this time Queen Camilla continued to carry out solo engagements, appearing in good spirits despite the personal challenges the Royal Family were facing.

She will no doubt continue to support her husband in his role alongside her duties and the King’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward could also be called upon if needed. Both are highly trusted by King Charles - something he made clear when he requested they both become his Counsellors of State in 2022. They carry out a huge number of engagements, as does Duchess Sophie who has also been very busy this year already.

The Princess of Wales would ordinarily be one of those royals stepping up more than ever to support King Charles, though she is currently recovering from her recent surgery. Kensington Palace declared last month that “current medical advice” meant that she’s “unlikely” to resume public duties until after Easter. When she does start to appear in public again, she'll probably ease back into her own schedule rather than taking on additional responsibilities.

The other working royals, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester aren’t seen as often in public and don’t typically take on as many responsibilities as the younger members of the Royal Family.

However, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice - who aren't working royals - could also potentially be called upon to make appearances on behalf of the monarchy. They did as so during the coronation weekend and Princess Beatrice is also one of King Charles's Counsellors of State.

Who are King Charles’s Counsellors of State?

King Charles has five Counsellors of State and two or more are appointed by Letters Patent to act in his place if he cannot undertake his official duties as Sovereign on a “temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad”. As confirmed by the Royal Family’s website, by law Counsellors of State include the monarch’s spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

King Charles’s Counsellors of State are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out “most” of the Sovereign’s “official duties”, including attending Privy Council meetings, receiving the credentials and new ambassadors and signing “routine” documents.

There are some functions that cannot be delegated and with King Charles still carrying out paperwork and state business, his Counsellors likely aren’t needed at the moment. If he does require their assistance with any official duties temporarily, then they would then play very important roles.