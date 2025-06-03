Princess Beatrice and Eugenie set for 'powerful double act' role when Prince William is King

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are set to be of great importance to Prince William when he becomes King, with the sisters likely to take on a powerful 'double act' role in his monarchy, according to a royal expert.

The sisters, who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson, sit ninth and 12th in the royal line of succession, respectively, and they're not official working royals. But Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine, thinks they could be given larger responsibility when William takes the crown.

Speaking to HELLO! , Ingrid shared her predictions for Eugenie and Beatrice's future within the Royal Family.

"When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them," she said.

"I see them as a sort of double act, working together in the same way as married couples do," she added. "Two gorgeous Princesses working together as sisters would be very powerful. I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."

It's not just a sense of royal duty that will spur the sisters on to support William when he ascends to the throne, the author says. There's another, sweeter reason that she believes they will step up to the plate.

"I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back," Ingrid explained. "They have always been close to William, and the King is very fond of them too."

Still, while the sisters will surely be stepping further into the spotlight, Ingrid doesn't think that they will take central roles, like those currently held by The Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Edinburgh. Instead, we can expect them to be "working very hard doing philanthropic work, but not taking centre stage".

"I think they could be much higher profile than they are now, and maybe even have their own charity or foundation."

As well as being a great support to William should he decide to bring them back into the central monarchy and give them duties as working royals, Ingrid points out that Beatrice and Eugenie are inspiring royals who the public are fond of and empathise with.

"I think people see them as a couple of really charming young married women who are relatable and aren't entitled," Ingrid explained.