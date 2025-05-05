King Charles hopes Princess Charlotte will do something extremely special when he's 'very old'

Whether or not she becomes a working royal one day, the King has always wished for his granddaughter to have this special role.

Composite of a picture of King Charles in 2025 and a picture of Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2024
Princess Charlotte recently turned ten and the day she was welcomed into the world back in 2015 was history-making in several ways. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s second child became the first British Princess who would never be outranked by a younger brother, thanks to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013.

Charlotte was also her parents’ first daughter and the first granddaughter for King Charles. His Majesty was "thrilled" to become a grandpa to a little girl and a few days after she was born he shared his hope that she’ll do something for him one day.

As reported by The Telegraph, the King was visiting Poundbury in Dorset when he revealed that he’d "really" been "hoping for a girl". He described the Princess as "beautiful" and explained that he wishes she’ll be there for him in his old age.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales stand holding Princess Charlotte outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in central London, on May 2, 2015

"I was hoping for a granddaughter - someone to look after me when I am very old," he declared, telling researchers at the Poundbury Cancer Institute "I am really rather thrilled."

His Majesty was just as delighted when he was presented with a Charlotte Rose by Lucy Simpson of Poundbury Gardens and said it would be "marvellous" to have it in his own gardens. Her first name is also connected to her grandfather as the feminine form of ‘Charles’.

It’s clear that from the moment she was born King Charles was besotted with his new granddaughter. His hope that she’ll be a source of support and care for him in later life is so sweet and given their bond it’s possible his hopes will be granted - and not just by her.

Prince Louis sits on his grandfather King Charles's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are all understood to have a close relationship with the King, who they used to affectionately call "Grandpa Wales". Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond believes that this is the monarch’s "dearest wish".

Opening up to OK!, she previously claimed, "When you’ve had a wonderful experience in life, it’s natural to want to replicate it for your children and grandchildren."

"Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, the Queen Mother," Jennie added. "And I’m sure his dearest wish is to give George - and his other grandchildren (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) - a similar strong and loving relationship."

The royal expert expressed her view that King Charles is "quite a soppy old thing really" and "hugely values the time he has available" to spend with his grandkids.

Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and King Charles stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

This might not be quite as much as he’d like, due to his busy schedule and them living at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor whilst he’s based at Clarence House in London.

They most likely still make as much time as they can for family gatherings, alongside some public reunions. George, Charlotte and Louis have regularly attended the monarch’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, since they were born.

We would expect them to do so again on 14th June and to join their parents, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the other working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It’s a special moment for so many reasons and is one of the only times all year that fans can get a glimpse of the monarch with his Wales grandchildren.

