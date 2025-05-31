The 'quietly devoted' royals who are setting an example for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are learning how to be "spares" thanks to the guidance of two unlikely royals

Kate Middleton with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Much has been made about the implications of being a 'spare' in the Royal Family - and Prince Harry's explosive memoir made everyone aware of the concept.

Harry, of course, isn't the only 'spare' - a family member who isn't poised to be a direct heir to the throne in the line of succession.

From Princess Anne to now Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, there are plenty. And it doesn't have to be seen as a negative. Something two dedicated royals are setting an example for Charlotte and Louis to follow, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were two senior royal family members who stepped up and stepped in after the Royal Family's tough year in 2024, with Kate Middleton and King Charles both battling highly publicized illnesses.

And although they have been working royals since 2002, the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, believes that the couple are finally getting the "recognition" they deserve, stepping up to the plate when they were needed more than ever before.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on behalf of King Charles III, watch the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace

According to Jennie, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie proving themselves and taking on more duties also helped set an example on how to flourish as a "spare", something that could influence their great-niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking to OK!, Jennie stated that the Edinburghs "thoroughly deserve the recognition they are now getting... They have always been quietly devoted to their various causes, but their work has been overshadowed by other royals," she continued. "I suppose every cloud has a silver lining… and as the King calls on them to take a more prominent role, Edward and Sophie are showing they are very much up to the task."

Jennie then reflected that the couple are "serving as excellent role models to their great nephew [ ] and niece" as they are "showing that you can be a 'spare' or even a 'spare to the spare' and make a real success of working as a valued member of the Royal Family".

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023

Not only will the Duke and Duchess be a good example, it's been rumored that Sophie enjoys a great bond with Charlotte, and they offered a rare glimpse into their dynamic during the 2025 VE Day celebrations.

The Duchess no doubt stepped in to help with Princess Charlotte and her brothers after Kate completed her cancer treatment in 2024.

Sophie being an asset to the family has other benefits, according to another royal expert.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has previously claimed in her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, as per Express.co.uk, that the Princess of Wales is "said to admire" Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s approach with their own children. She apparently appreciates how they're raising Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex "in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George of Wales are seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023

Whether or not Princess Charlotte and Louis go on to become senior working royals or pursue separate careers, it seems Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie and their family are setting an example of "success" that could inspire them.

