Princess Charlotte has forged ‘touching’ bond with Duchess Sophie as the two royals 'enjoy summer shopping trips'

Princess Charlotte has reportedly forged a “touching” bond with Duchess Sophie and has been enjoying shopping trips with her.

We are used to seeing Princess Charlotte in public at major Royal Family occasions like Trooping the Colour and the Christmas Day service, and she tends to always be accompanied by Prince William and Kate. However, this summer the 9-year-old, who is third in the royal line of succession, has reportedly been enjoying some quality time with her great-aunt Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh has been spotted engaging in lively conversations with Princess Charlotte and her siblings at royal events. Now, according to The Sun, she has been taken out on fun shopping trips in London by Duchess Sophie during the school holidays.

The publication reports that their shopping trips to Knightsbridge and Chelsea "confirm the special bond" between Duchess Sophie and Princess Charlotte. Getting candid with The Sun, a senior royal source claimed that there is a "really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece which is very touching".

The source allegedly confirmed that the two royals have been enjoying shopping trips in the capital, with one apparently taking them to the department store Peter Jones. On this occasion the Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor reportedly accompanied them, having recently finished her second year at university.

Reflecting upon the bond between 20-year-old Lady Louise and her first cousin once removed Princess Charlotte, the source suggested that "Louise adores Charlotte too", but added that she "doesn’t see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland". They also claimed that the Princess of Wales "loves" how her daughter gets on so well with Louise.

She likely also greatly values Duchess Sophie’s bond with Princess Charlotte, who reportedly looked to her great-aunt at the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral so she knew when to curtsy.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was also seen talking to Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2023, with some suggesting that she was telling her when the flypast would be. Either way, it’s so sweet to think that they’re enjoying outings together and Princess Charlotte might well consider these shopping trips as a special treat.

The Waleses and Edinburghs are both expected to spend time with King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland this summer and it’s at Balmoral Castle that Louise apparently taught Princess Charlotte to sketch.

"Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here," a royal insider claimed to The Sun in 2019. "Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer."

Perhaps this year Lady Louise and Princess Charlotte will do some more animal sketches, as well as going on shopping trips with Duchess Sophie. The suggestion that Kate approves of their bond comes after it was previously claimed that she greatly respects Sophie’s parenting style.

Writing in her book, The New Royals, author and royal correspondent Katie Nicholl stated, as per Express.co.uk, that, "Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children - Lady Louise Windsor and James [Earl of Wessex] - in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be keen to give Prince George, Charlotte and Louis a similarly down-to-earth upbringing, despite their prominent positions in the Royal Family.